Countdown removes cigarettes from stores when closed

Countdown has begun removing cigarettes from its supermarkets when they’re closed.

Countdown is now removing cigarettes from stores outside of normal trading hours in a bid to keep staff safe.

Countdown spokesperson Jason Stockill said increasing levels of retail crime across New Zealand sparked the move.

“The safety and wellbeing of our team and communities is our absolute priority,” he said.

“We hope this move will go some way towards deterring theft and helping keep our team and customers safe in our stores.”

Countdown could not give any further detail on where or how the cigarettes would be transported and by whom.

Nicotine products have reportedly become a target of criminals who ram raid businesses with stolen cars.

Stockhill said Countdown supermarkets had been no exception to the violence but did not say how many supermarkets had been targeted.

“We are always reviewing our health and safety controls to ensure we’re doing everything we can to keep everyone safe, and we also continue to work with police and other retailers to develop shared solutions to the challenges we’re all facing,” he said.

In the past few months it had also added a number of other safety feaures including enhanced team training, push-to-talk radios and better CCTV surveillance.

“We are also actively working to add further initiatives in the coming months and investing significantly in preventive measures.”

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said tobacco products, along with other high-value items, were regular targets for criminals looking to get goods, often to on-sell illegally.

“Retail crime is a significant problem, and it is becoming more organised, aggressive and violent - which can put retail workers and other customers at risk,” he said.

The Government announced it would spend $4 million subsidising fog cannons for small retail businesses in November following a spate of violence and the death of Sandringham dairy worker Janek Patel during a robbery.