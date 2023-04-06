McDonald's leaves central Christchurch mall South City

A central Christchurch mall has lost another key tenant following the closure of McDonald’s.

The fast food restaurant’s final day of trading in South City’s food court was April 2.

It’s not the first McDonald’s in a New Zealand mall to close recently. In November last year, McDonald's closed its Richmond Mall outlet in Nelson, and in September, one of the biggest takeaway joints in the world closed its Centre City outlet in New Plymouth’s main shopping mall.

Franchise owner Lauren McAuslin, who also operates the McDonald’s branches in New Plymouth and Bell Block, said at the time McDonald’s was moving away from food courts nationally in favour of free-standing branches that could open “for 24 hours versus eight”.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff McDonald's has pulled out of its third New Zealand mall in eight months, including Richmond Mall in Nelson and City Centre outlet in New Plymouth

The past decade has seen many big players leave the Colombo St mall, including The Warehouse in September, and New World supermarket in 2017. The Chemist Warehouse moved into the supermarket’s spot in 2020.

The mall, owned by the Stirling family of Milton, Otago, had about 35 tenants including shops and food outlets.

When it opened in 1990, it housed popular chains including Paper Plus, Glassons and Hallensteins, but the decades have seen many move out and replaced by independent retailers or pop up stores. Other major tenants include Subway and Whitcoulls.

Supplied The Warehouse store at South City mall closed in September.

The large space formerly occupied by The Warehouse remains untenanted.

South City owner Terrence Stirling told Stuff in August he was in negotiations to fill the gap.

“We’ve got lots of plans. In the last couple of months probably four or five options have turned up, mostly with larger retailers. We’ve got a lot of confidence in the location.”

Stirling could not be reached on Thursday, while the mall’s management said they were not able to comment.