Law change ensures sub-contractors are paid retention money when building companies collapse

Sub-contractors such as plumbers and electricians will receive more protection under changes to construction law.

Out-of-pocket electrical and plumbing sub-contractors will be properly paid out if construction companies collapse thanks to a law change.

The Construction Contracts (Retention Money) Amendment Act protects subcontractors’ retention money, ensuring they are paid out even if the lead contractor fails, and Master Electricians and Master Plumbers, have welcomed the law change as a major win for tradies.

Under the new legislation, companies and directors who choose to hold retention money against sub-contractors will now be required to hold the money on trust in a separate bank account, which cannot be mixed with other company money or assets.

A pivotal case was the collapse of Armstrong Downes Commercial in May 2022, owing $30 million to 203 unsecured creditors, and $670,599 to eight secured creditors.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Plumbers are always essential - they keep the nation's fluids running

* Protection for subbies' payments needs more work: MBIE

* The Ebert subcontractors left out of retentions fund an 'unfortunate consequence' of legislation's wording

* 152 Ebert subbies seeking retentions but some could be left out due to 'data entry error'



At the time the company went into liquidation it had eight construction projects in progress throughout Wellington, including the Frank Kitts Park redevelopment on the waterfront, and sub-contractors were locked out of sites for a period.

Master Electricians and Master Plumbers worked with law firm Ford Sumner to successfully lead the charge for sub-contractors with outstanding retentions affected by the collapse, and lobbied hard for a law change to protect all parties in future.

Information about retention money held must now be reported to sub-contractors on a regular basis, at least once every three months, and companies that fail to meet their obligations to sub-contractors will face strict penalties, including fines of up to $200,000.

STUFF Builders are back on site at a 150-townhouse development in central Wellington.

The changes to the retention money regime will apply to new commercial construction contracts and existing contracts if they are amended from six months after the act is passed.

Master Plumbers chief executive Greg Wallace said the organisation had advocated for some time for a change to the retention regime and was pleased the Government had listened.

“This new legislation goes a long way to addressing issues that have left our subcontractors vulnerable to being significantly out of pocket.”

Master Electricians chief executive Bernie McLaughlin said it looked forward to working with the Government and industry to ensure the new legislation was implemented effectively, so subcontractors benefitted from the new protections.