Thousands more receive cost of living payment as tax returns processed

More than 22,000 people received Cost of Living payments in the week ending April 3.

The end of the financial year has come with a cash bonus for more than 22,000 people, care of the Government’s cost of living payment, and many more could be in line for the windfall.

Inland Revenue paid the third and final instalment of the $350 Budget handout to more than 1.3 million people in October.

At the time, it said hundreds of thousands more were likely to receive the payment as their income tax assessments were finalised.

Data from the tax department shows the total number of people who had received all three instalments increased by almost 6000 a week during January and February.

In March, the weekly average climbed to 10,202 and in the week ending April 3 more than 22,000 people received the payment.

An IR spokesperson said eligibility checks were run every day and with the natural surge of filing in March, more people had received payments.

Eligibility criteria include earning less than $70,000 before tax and not receiving a benefit, including the Winter Energy Payment.

As of April 3, more than 1,551,000 people had received the full cost of living payment. That number was expected to increase to almost 2.1 million over time, the spokesperson said.

Just under $556 million has been paid out under the scheme so far.