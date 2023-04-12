Community composters want a share of the money going to big companies processing food scraps and garden waste

Smaller community-based composting groups say they have a place alongside big commercial operators such as EnviroWaste’s composting facility at Hampton Downs in Waikato.

A group of 80 community composting groups argue they have a valuable role to play in dealing with New Zealand’s growing waste pile.

Members of the Aotearoa Composting Network have banded together in an attempt to get financial help via the Ministry for the Environment’s $120m waste minimisation fund at a time when some councils are trucking their food scraps hundreds of kilometres to get them processed.

Christchurch’s 20:20 Compost runs a small scale composting operation in the city’s red zone and project leader Bailey Peryman said community groups tended to get locked out of council contracts in favour large scale commercial enterprises.

“The [waste management] industry has the ear of local councils ... they win the resourcing and investment and alternatives are assumed to be too small to be effective which simply isn't true.

“Yes there’s a volume issue, but there’s a middle path that’s not being explored and doesn’t get any oxygen because we’re too big for community grants schemes, and we’re excluded from procurement processes.”

Peryman’s group lodged an alternative bid for relocating the Christchurch City Council’s Living Earth plant, which is being forced to shift because of long-standing complaints about the odour from nearby Bromley residents.

The group said for $250,000 it could increase composting from 250 tonnes to 5000 tonnes a year at various sites, without creating a smell problem, and at the same time relieve pressure on the Bromley plant run by Waste Management.

“People are running scared of composting because some large operators have completely stuffed up the social licence for composters ... it’s a systemic problem, you're not doing it right if you’re creating an odour because you’re under pressure to push material through.”

Although 20:20 Compost was initially encouraged by the council’s procurement team, Peryman said it soon became clear that “they wanted one large facility on privately owned land, that a community based response was not appropriate, and not to bother making a submission.”

The compost currently produced in the red zone from commercial food waste and arborists’ wood chips is used to create gardens in areas where Peryman says the potential for asbestos contamination from demolished homes made it risky to disturb the ground.

Richard Lee is the food team leader for EcoMatters, part of the Auckland Environment Trust, and he agreed community composting occupied an important niche in dealing with waste, but was having to compete with big operators for resources.

EcoMatters runs composting hubs at several West Auckland community gardens, and promotes the ShareWaste app which links home composters with households who want to contribute their food scraps.

Lee said community gardens gave people space to grow food because many rental properties did not allow them to put in gardens or make compost.

However, they were now increasingly competing with commercial collectors picking up food waste from businesses, and EcoMatters had received $100,000 in council and Lotteries funding to offer a “bespoke service.”

Lee said that as well as collecting waste from individual businesses, such as that coming from lunch rooms, they would offer food waste audits, to get an idea of volumes and whether it could be diverted to food rescue organisations.