Cyclone recovery may have boosted spending but warning of weakness to come

Repair work and people restocking after storms earlier in the year may have boosted spending in the first quarter but there are signs of weakness.

Stats NZ's latest data showed that seasonally adjusted retail card spending in the March quarter rose by 1.2% compared to the December quarter.

Spending on consumables increased by 1.9% or $146 million, on durables by 0.9% or $47m and on motor vehicles by 0.7% or $4.5m.

Spending on fuel was down 8% or $147m and down almost 5% or $52m on apparel.

On a monthly basis, however, retail card spending rose by 0.7% in March when compared with February, with spending on groceries and liquor the only drop recorded in the month.

Total seasonally-adjusted card spending rose in March by 3.1% or $278m.

ASB economists said there were evidence of recovery from the floods and cyclone of January and February under way but that was likely to be short-lived.

They said non-retail spending, including healthcare and travel, lifted 11.4% in March as people returned to normal activities after the February weather disruptions. Hospitality spending also jumped. Services spending, including repairs and maintenance was up 21.4% year-on-year and likely to remain elevated in coming months given the flood repair work needed.

Apparel spending also picked up in March, “possibly underpinned by some storm-related restocking” and was up 28% year-on-year. ASB economists said retail growth was helped by widespread increases in prices.

Meanwhile, Kiwibank’s Household Spending Tracker, which takes into account spending by its debit and credit card customers, recorded a 9% contraction in spending in the March quarter.

The bank said over the December quarter, spend on all things food, retail and travel lifted 7.7%, however, spending had contracted in January and February, which had brought down the entire quarter.

It noted that spend had begun to rebound in March, but a rise in consumer prices was working behind the scenes, helping to limit the fall. When adjusting for inflation, consumer spend fell by a greater magnitude, down 11% in the March quarter. “The widening gap between nominal and real spend underscores the rapid rise in consumer prices.”

Kiwibank said both the value and volume of spend was sitting above pre-Covid levels, and that historically low levels of unemployment continued to support households’ income, and in turn, consumption.

The bank said the outlook for spending in the months ahead remained the same: squeezed.

“Households are faced with a tough trio of rising interest rates, elevated cost of living, and falling house prices. In an increasingly expensive environment, the appetite to spend weakens. A significant portion of mortgages are yet to roll on to current interest rates from the record low rates of 2020/21. Discretionary incomes will be squeezed and discretionary spending will be restrained as a result.”

Retail NZ’s Aimie Hines said the economic outlook did not look good for retailers, and the organisation and its members expected a steep pull back in spending to come as shoppers seemed to heed the advice of the Reserve Bank to stop spending.

Hines said the first quarter of spending for retailers was “not great”.

“Retailers are expecting that consumer spending is going to drop, and will continue to drop this year. They are preparing themselves for that by thinking about how they operate and what hours they will offer or what they are offering,” said Hines.

Increases in rents, supplier costs, freight and the cost of doing business were also affecting this decision-making, she said.

The flooding in Auckland and recent cyclone had also resulted in a drop in consumer spending, following a “less than stellar summer”, she said.