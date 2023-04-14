Allbirds' zero-carbon shoe is coming - but how easy is that to replicate?

Allbirds’ Moonshot sneaker with a net footprint of 0kg of CO² emissions. It will go on sale next year.

Allbirds has spent the past seven years working to create a zero-carbon shoe and in June will release the first iteration of its pipeline dream.

But chief brand officer Kate Ridley says designing and making just one shoe that is zero-carbon has been no easy feat, and she is unsure if all future shoes will follow suit.

The zero-carbon shoe, which Allbirds has dubbed Moonshot, is considered a world first.

Until now the San Francisco business has teased the shoe and is yet to unveil its design in full. The prototype will be officially revealed at the Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen, Denmark, in June and is set to go on sale next year.

READ MORE:

* Allbirds rejects claim it under-counts carbon footprint of shoes

* Allbirds, maker of the wool sneaker, headed for a Nasdaq listing

* Allbirds partners with Adidas to tackle climate change



Allbirds says the average pair of sneakers has a carbon footprint of 14kg of CO² emissions.

Before now the smallest carbon footprint it had been able to achieve with the creation of its own pair was 2.94kg of CO² emissions, for its FutureCraft shoe designed in partnership with Adidas.

Its debut Wool Runner sneaker had a footprint of 9.48kg of carbon emissions and since then its subsequent releases have had carbon footprints of between about 9kg and 3.84kg of emissions.

The company has not offset the emissions produced when making the shoe, but rather says the shoe is made from three materials; regeneratively-farmed merino wool, sugarcane-based EVA foam and a bioplastic made from methane by Mango Plastics, all said to be carbon negative.

Stuff Allbirds to reveal its first zero-carbon shoe, named Moonshot.

Allbirds says carbon sequestered in the production process counters the environmental impact of manufacturing, transportation, use and end-of-life waste.

All the wool used in Allbirds shoes are sourced from New Zealand producers. The wool used in the Moonshot is sourced from Lake Hawea Station in the South Island, home of 42 Below founders Geoff and Justine Ross.

Lake Hawea Station was certified carbon-zero by Toitū Envirocare in 2021 and was the first farm in New Zealand to have its carbon footprint certified.

Ridley says the “moonshot” plan was to get all future Allbirds shoes net zero carbon – or carbon negative -- but this would be “extremely difficult” to commit to.

“Prior to this shoe we had created some products that were under 2kg of carbon and this is the first shoe we managed to get to zero. Depending on when the wool is harvested, it can be negative carbon – but that is a very challenging process to replicate time and time again,” says Ridley.

“That is our moonshot to continue to create and always be striving to that zero carbon output.”

Supplied Kate Ridley, Allbirds chief brand officer, says too many businesses favour profit over being environmentally friendly.

The company also wanted to make the process open source for others in the industry so they would have no excuse not to do the same.

Ridley was appointed chief brand officer in January last year and heads up Allbirds’ new design hub office in Portland, United States.

Most of Allbirds’ 35-person product design team is based in Portland, which in recent years has become the North American sneaker capital for design, where most shoe manufacturers’ creative teams are based.

About 25% of its product team is based in San Francisco, the rest work out of the design HQ.

“We are always working on products that have the lowest negative carbon impact, that’s our number one mission,” Ridley says.

“We know that we can do it, we’ve created the shoe, now we have to go beyond that and create the development process so that we can scale that project.”

Allbirds is also working on new women’s footwear designs to “connect better” with its female customers, including its version of slides, and products adorned with its name.

Ridley said the Allbirds unisex brand had resonated more strongly with women than anticipated.

About 55% of all its sales are to women, a higher proportion than the rest of the footwear industry, she says, but it currently only has one product type designed specifically for women.

Its clothing and underwear sales represents between 10% and 15% of its business.

Allbirds does not have large branding on its shoes or clothing, but Ridley says the company will be exploring creating items that have its name emblazed on them for people who wanted to show they spent their money with brands that “did the right thing” and supported environmentalism and efforts towards climate change.

Supplied Allbirds wants more brands to follow its lead to reduce the impact of fashion on the environment.

“What’s really challenging towards the efforts of climate change right now is whenever the political climate shifts in a different direction, or the economy gets bad, climate becomes a lower priority for individuals and also for governments and agencies that need to be focused on that. And I think that makes our resolve even stronger. Our purpose for existing is to show that profit and purpose can, and must be a focus for all businesses and entities.”

Allbirds is focused on how it rejuvenates its aesthetic so that it is “in tune with trends and the changes” of its customers.

2024 will be the year product designed by its new team will be launched.

Ridley says it is hard and costs more to make footwear and clothing sustainably, which is why many organisations do not do it.

“It’s bloody hard, and it takes commitment. All organisations have conflicting priorities, and I think very frequently efforts towards sustainability conflict with people’s targets for profitability and revenue growth, because it is really challenging, and that’s also why we are committed to transparency and making our blueprint and processes transparent for other brand and companies to learn from and utilise.

“We believe in collaboration more than competition if we really want to change the world and the way that our industry operates.”

Allbirds manufactures its shoes in Korea and Vietnam.