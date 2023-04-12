Chief executive used 5-year-old daughter's phone in market manipulation scheme

The Financial Markets Authority welcomed the High Court judgment, saying there was no tolerance for market manipulation.

A company chief executive used his 5-year-old daughter’s​ mobile phone to secretly trade in his company’s shares to artificially boost their price, the High Court in Auckland has found.

Messages from the Chinese instant messaging service WeChat were produced as evidence showing that Wei (Walker) Zhong​ had conspired with his wife Lei (Regina) Ding​ and others to artificially boost Oceania Natural​ Limited’s share price in 2016 and 2017​.

Zhong secretly traded on an ASB Securities account set up in his wife’s elderly father’s name, pretending to be the old man, who lived in China, Justice Michael Robinson​ ruled.

Robinson found Zhong had broken the Financial Markets Conduct Act by secretly trading in the shares of Oceania Natural, which was listed on the NZX’s NXT stock exchange for small companies.

Robinson found Ding had also secretly traded in Oceania Natural shares using a second ASB Securities share trading account, this one in her mother’s name.

Zhong and Ding denied the accusations, but two of the people they conspired with to buy and sell shares in Oceania Natural at elevated prices had earlier admitted to market manipulation.

They were chartered accountant Zhongyang (Sean) Meng​ and Jiashun (Sam) Qian​, who worked for him at Meng and Associates​ which was based in the same premises as Oceania Natural.

In one WeChat message Qian referred to Meng as “master”.

Meng was a non-executive director of Oceania Natural, and a trustee of Zhong’s family trust.

Robinson said Zhong and Ding claimed they did not ultimately benefit from the trades carried out on Ding’s elderly parents’ securities accounts, and that their trading did not cause harm to any third parties.

“I do not accept their submission,” Robinson said.

Market manipulation undermined the integrity of the sharemarket, Robinson said in a judgment dated April 6.

Each time the Oceania Natural share price was supported by manipulative trades, the book value of the Zhong Family Trust’s shareholding increased, sometimes substantially, Robinson said.

The court also heard evidence that Zhong wanted to attract additional investors to Oceania Natural. A higher share price could assist with that, Robinson said.

“That is also consistent with Mr Zhong’s WeChat message to Ms Ding on 7 June 2016 expressing concern about the declining share price while he was negotiating with an investment bank,” Robinson said.

Zhong and Ding also claimed they were acting on powers of attorney for Ding’s parents under their instructions.

The parents did not give evidence. Initially, the court was told they were unable to give evidence because they could make the remote video conferencing technology work.

Then Zhong and Ding told the court the elderly people would not be giving evidence “for humanitarian reasons.”

Robinson said there was no evidence Ding’s parents instructed their daughter and son-in-law to place trades for them.

When Zhong placed trades using his daughter’s phone on his father-in-law’s account, he pretended to be the elderly man, Robinson said.

Oceania Natural sold manuka honey, Cook Island noni juice, and other related products in China.

Because it was listed on the NXT market it was subject to disclosure rules designed to ensure trades by its executives and directors were flagged to the market, and also to prevent market manipulation.

Oceania Natural was delisted from NXT in 2018, and placed into liquidation in June 2019 by its shareholders, including Zhong, Ding, Meng and Qian.

The case was taken by the Financial Markets Authority Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko.

supplied Margot Gatland, Financial Markets Authority head of enforcement, said: ‘Our market disclosure obligations are part of an overall disclosure regime that is the central tenet of transparent markets.’

It sought civil penalties against Zhong and Ding, and a declaration the pair had engaged in market manipulation.

A hearing will set to decide the penalties Zhong and Ding face.

In March last year, Meng was fined $180,000, and Qian was fined $130,000.

Margot Gatland, FMA’s head of enforcement, said: “The FMA has no tolerance for misconduct of this nature as it can significantly undermine the integrity of New Zealand’s markets and investor confidence.”