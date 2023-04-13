Sell-off from struggling firm sees 350 diggers, excavators and cars in auction

Almost all the equipment from A H Construction will be sold at auction on Thursday,

A full scale sell-off of vehicles and equipment from struggling firm A H Construction Services Ltd has resulted in 350 diggers, excavators, trucks, compactors, and staff cars being sold at a single auction on Thursday.

The administrator in charge of the sale, Bryan Williams, said it was the largest lot of heavy equipment he had ever taken to auction in one go.

“This is far from normal, this is a vast sale by anybody’s standards, certainly by New Zealand and Australia standards, by the volume of equipment being put for auction in one day, by one company in an insolvent circumstance,” he said.

The equipment has taken up almost the entirety of the Ritchie Bros newly-opened yards in Drury.

Based on minimum reserves, Williams said the auction would make a little over $9.6 million.

Williams would not say whether the sale was likely to be able to cover all debt that A H Construction had to creditors.

That information, as well as how much the company owed to creditors and subcontractors, would be released on April 18, when the first administration report would be released.

Williams said his practice, BWA Insolvency, focused on the reconstruction of companies to allow them to continue to function.

STUFF Law firm director Brent Norling says about 70% of his firm's work now comes from the construction industry.

“We are seeing a lot of enquiry from parties in the construction industry that are certainly in need of reconstructing their affairs internally.

“There is definitely a need for the affairs of many many companies to be realigned to the current economic circumstances that they find themselves in, which is a polite way of saying many of them are insolvent and need to reconstruct their affairs, so they can continue to trade.”

Among the pieces of kit up for auction are a number of Komatsu track excavators, Mitsubishi flatbed trucks, portable sprayers, a Ford tractor, drum rollers, lorries, and staff cars, including an Audi SUV and a Suzuki Swift.

Staff vehicles would be sold without a reserve, Williams said.

Williams took control of the company after it was placed into voluntary administration on February 7.

At the time, he said the company planned to finish the 13 contracts it had around Auckland, all of which he described as large jobs.

However, he said once word spread that A H Construction was in administration, contractors instead chose to terminate contracts.

Supplied Bomag rollers are among the equipment up for auction from A H Construction.

He said this was quite common, with contractors concerned about warranties on work, whether supply lines would be preserved, and that jobs would be completed.

The auction runs on Thursday.

Williams said it was not surprising that few Kiwis would have heard of A H Construction, despite it having about 120 staff.

“They are a company that operates without being under the spotlight, they had a group of contractors who they regularly serviced, and did the earthworks, the grounds works, and the final finishing.”

He said asphalting, curbing, and laying of paths were all the types of jobs that A H Construction would handle.

He described the company as “the life work of a man who has dedicated his business and life to undertaking quality work for his customers”.

Supplied A number of excavators will be auctioned.

He said the reason for the company’s ultimate entry into administration would also be disclosed next week.

He said it was painful for the founder to see the equipment sold off, but it was a circumstance he would have to come to terms with.

Williams said the auction was also a big day for Ritchie Bros, as it moved from operating in New Zealand from a base in Australia, to being a central player in-country.

Despite the sector being under pressure, Williams said there had been a signifiant volume of enquiries, and he expected a good result from the auction.