'Expect more interventions to maintain sustainable house prices' - economist

Recent house price boom is down to interest rates, as Kiwis jumped to buy better homes while rock-bottom rates were around.

A newly-released Reserve Bank discussion paper exploring how and why house prices become unsustainable suggests buyers should expect more market inventionsin future, Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen says.

In the paper, author Andrew Coleman concluded most central banks favour the use of macroprudential interventions to temper the economic effects of episodes of rapid price growth and mortgage debt, and to reduce the probability these booms were followed by financial instability.

Macroprudential interventions in the New Zealand context usually refer to loan to value ratio restrictions (LVRs), which are already in effect for homebuyers and investors, and debt-to-income ratio restrictions (DTIs), which the Reserve Bank has been consulting on with banks.

“While macroprudential policy interventions only have modest effects on house prices, they appear to be a lower cost method of improving financial stability than increasing interest rates,” the report says.

READ MORE:

* The stakes are high and getting higher in the war on inflation

* GDP drops 0.6%, economy on the skids

* 'A larger correction remains a possibility,' Reserve Bank says of falling house prices



“While it is widely agreed that interest rates are more effective than macroprudential policies at affecting house prices, most central banks do not consider they have a mandate to use interest rates to target house prices.”

Olsen said this conclusion highlighted that if the Reserve Bank wanted to fulfil its primary obligations (which include maintaining price stability, financial stability, and maximum sustainable employment) while also maintaining sustainable house prices, it would often be better to use macroprudential interventions.

He said the conclusion of the discussion paper may be touched on again by the Reserve Bank when it made a final decision over whether to implement DTIs.

DTIs limit how much people can borrow to a certain multiple of their annual income.

The Reserve Bank has said banks will be given a year to prepare their systems for possible implementation of DTI restrictions.

Therefore, the earliest date we would do this was likely to be March 2024.

Olsen said another intervention that Kiwis could see would be formalised stress testing requirements of borrowers by banks.

Set testing parameters had been looked at about a year ago, but banks currently set the interest rate they stress tested borrows at themselves.

Olsen said the Reserve Bank did not set a percentage target for house price changes, like it did inflation (which it is charged with keeping between 1% and 3%).

He said this allowed the bank some flexibility, and suggested the bank would continue to focus upon its other jobs, including fighting inflation, as its primary concern.

Supplied/Supplied Brad Olsen says when it comes to how the Reserve Bank approaches interest rates, the housing market was realistically a secondary consideration.

“Mortgage rate setting is a key conduit for monetary policy, but actual house price outcome are a secondary consideration, is my reading of things.”

The Reserve Bank and the Czech National Bank are the only two central banks to formally incorporate house price sustainability into their remits.

Olsen said the discussion paper should remind Kiwis of something they had “conveniently forgotten about” when it came to the housing market.

“These sorts of assets are not guaranteed, and should not be guaranteed, to continually forever rise in price.”

Other findings in the discussion paper include that the Covid-era house price boom was partly down to rock-bottom interest rates, as borrowers capitalised on cheap money to try and buy nicer or additional properties.

It also found the slow decline of interest rates across the globe over the last two decades was likely to have been a factor in the boom in house prices.

“While higher interest rates can slow down housing market activity, and reduce the size of price and building cycles, central banks need to take into account much wider considerations than just the housing market, such as the inflation rate, and employment, when they set local interest rates,” Coleman said.