Amazon Web Services launches tool for companies to build their own generative AIs

GhatGPT-4 scores better on law exams, and can tell you what to cook from a picture of your fridge, AI commentator Paul Duignan says.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has released a raft of tools that will allow customers to build their own generative AIs.

Vasi Philomin, who is vice president of generative AI at AWS, said the new offerings would “democratise” AI and allow smaller companies and operations to use AI and produce their own.

Generative AIs like chatbot ChatGPT and text-to-image generator Stable Diffusion have generated a lot of media attention of late, and companies are racing to incorporate AIs to remain competitive.

Microsoft’s search engine Bing has lauded its inclusion of ChatGPT tech in its search functions as a key advantage over competitor Google, which is racing to bring out its own equivalent, Bard.

Philomin said the company would be providing customers with access to AWS’ foundation models (FMs) – essentially programs trained on vast amounts of data, which allowed them to adapt to specific tasks customers wanted to achieve.

Customers could choose the way they wanted to build a system, including building their own FMs, or using pre-trained FMs as base models to build their applications.

Amazon called these pre-trained FMs Titans.

The first two Titans to be released would be Titan Text, which allowed voice to text translation, could write on behalf of the user, summarise documents, and extract information from documents, and Titan Embeddings, which focused on search personalisation and optimisation.

FMs had exploded in complexity in recent times. The largest pre-trained model in 2019 was 330 million parameters while the state-of-the-art FMs in 2022 were 540 billion parameters–a 1600-time increase in size.

There were more FMs to come, including one which would allow people to generate images from text inputs, in a similar way to Dall-E from OpenAI or Jasper.

Currently, a lot of generative AIs on the market, like ChatGPT, could be used by companies as a paid service, and were generally useful as a kind of virtual assistant, but were often not designed to be easily integrated intoexisting systems.

The FMs would be available via AWS’s new service called Amazon Bedrock, a managed service that offered customers ways to build AI applications.

Philomin said there was no “one model to rule them all” when it came to AI, despite what some believed, and specialised AI tools (which were sometimes less complex than their competitors) often had a better outcome for customers.

Elon Musk, tech industry leaders and AI researchers recently called for a six-month pause in companies training the next versions of their AI models so research could be done on making the systems “more accurate, safe, interpretable, transparent, robust, aligned, trustworthy, and loyal”.

In light of this, when asked whether AWS’s releases might create greater risks, Philomin said responsible use of the tech was key, and AWS was committed to this, and had created six pillars to responsible AI.

”Things like fairness and bias, explainability, fairness and security, robustness, governance and transparency, so I think for the very first time we define what it means to build something in a responsible fashion,” he said.

Stuff Prior to joining AWS, Vasi Philomin spent most of his career creating new high-tech businesses inside Philips.

“Generative AI in particular will be one of the most transformational technologies of our generation, and it will help us tackle some of humanity’s most challenging problems, and I think it will mostly augment human performance and maximise productivity.”

The company also announced a system that had been under test, called Amazon CodeWhisperer, was entering general availability to developers free of charge with no usage limits.

Developers only needed an email address to sign up to CodeWhisperer and did not need to have an AWS account.

This was a coding companion, which Amazon said in testing allowed developers to complete tasks 57% faster than those that did not use the program, and completed tasks successfully 27% more frequently than those that did not use it.

“This is a giant leap forward in developer productivity, and we believe this is only the beginning,” he said.

When asked how CodeWhisperer compared to GitHub's Copilot, he said Amazon did not make product to compete with others, but pointed to the trial’s results.