Bikers ride to grab last pies and say goodbyes at Pelorus Bridge Cafe

The Marlborough Ulysses Retread Group pay a final visit to Pelorus Bridge Cafe to have one last pie.

A motorcycle club has travelled en masse to give a proper farewell to the Pelorus Bridge Cafe before it closes later this week.

Managers Jon and Paula Kerslake will call it quits on Thursday after their concession to operate at the DOC reserve wasn’t automatically renewed after eight years at the cafe. As a result the cafe, about halfway between Nelson and Blenheim, will close until new operators can be found.

Among those disappointed by the closure were the Marlborough members of the Ulysses Retread Group.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The Pelorus Bridge Cafe will close on Thursday.

Co-ordinator Kelvin Watson said he and more than 20 fellow bikers jumped on their bikes and descended on the cafe on Thursday, for “one last hurrah” at what had been their regular pit-stop on adventures for “a number of years”.

“We have a group that goes out every Thursday for a lunch ride somewhere, and we often go to Pelorus Bridge.”

The Ulysses Retread Group was a club for older motorcyclists, and one of the largest organisations of its kind in New Zealand.

Supplied The Pelorus Bridge Cafe has been a favourite pit-stop for many bikers and motorists passing through the region.

Watson said the group would normally call the cafe the day before a planned visit, to place their orders and to make sure each member of the 25 to 30-strong-group had their favourite treats ready for when they took a break from the riding.

”We’ll miss it. We’ll miss the people, we'll miss the food. Yesterday there were 27 of us who attended – it's a shame,” he said.

Watson said while there was plenty of fodder on the menu, he couldn’t go past the variety of pies that ranged from mince and cheese to bacon and egg as well as gourmet pies.

“They had their homemade pies, they had wild vension pies, but yesterday I had the wild pork, kumara and apple pie.”

The week before Jon Kerslake spoke publicly about his family’s 8-year tenure of the cafe ending at the end of April after the concession for the successful business they had built up was deemed too valuable to be automatically renewed and was instead put out to tender to the public.

Kerslake said they decided not to apply through the tendering process due to the uncertain position it would put them in. It was a shame that their efforts to build the business up to its current value had led to the need for the tender process, he said.

The Pelorus Bridge Cafe’s last day of trading will be Thursday, April 20. A DOC spokesperson said the cafe would likely remain closed until summer when a new concession was put it place, while the campground will be open as usual and will be temporarily managed by DOC staff.