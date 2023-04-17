Foodstuffs paying 10.3% more for grocery supplies according own data

The groceries cost index has painted Foodstuffs as more of a victim than a perpetrator of high inflation.

Supermarket giant Foodstuffs had to pay suppliers 10.3% more in March than it did a year prior for groceries, according to information it supplies to researcher Infometrics.

The statistic points to continued, unabated inflationary pressures in the groceries industry.

However, competition advocate Ernie Newman has queried the comprehensiveness of the data it is derived from, pointing out Foodstuffs has a vested interest in talking up its costs in order to defend its own pricing.

The change in the Infometrics-Foodstuffs grocery supplier cost index was little altered from February, when Infometrics reported the annual change was 10.4%.

Newman said in a blog post in February that the index invariably showed that the prices supermarkets were paying for groceries were rising faster than the consumer price index for groceries, which if correct might imply that supermarkets were likely to be reducing their margins.

But he cautioned the cost information that Foodstuffs supplied to Infometrics and paid it to crunch did not cover the entirety of its economic relationship with suppliers.

It could exclude the impact of various fees and rebates supermarkets charged supplies, thereby potentially overstating the cost pressures they were experiencing, he said.

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen acknowledged that the index would exclude the impact of those sorts of transactions.

“Because we don't have that information, we couldn't run that. I'd still suggest that the analysis is useful and trustworthy within the confines of how we've outlined it,” he said.