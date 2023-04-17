Half of retail businesses missing sales targets, report shows

Almost 30% of businesses surveyed said they were unsure if their shop could withstand the next 12 months.

The retail sector is feeling increasingly pessimistic, with almost half of businesses surveyed in an industry report missing their sales targets in the first quarter of the year.

The latest Retail Radar report canvassing business sentiment and market conditions shows almost 30% of businesses were unsure if their business could withstand the next 12 months.

The quarterly survey found that 44% of retailers did not meet their sales targets in the three months to March 31, and 46% said they did not expect to meet their targets again in the second quarter.

Retailers said wage costs had become the biggest issue experienced in the quarter, and inflation and labour shortages continued to put pressure on their operations.

Some had already increased wages ahead of the 7.1% increase to the minimum wage coming into effect from April 1.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said the first three months of the year had been challenging for retailers, made worse by weather events such as Cyclone Gabrielle and external pressures such as rising supplier costs, wages, rent and insurance.

“Auckland’s flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle were significant issues, as the impacts of the lack of sales, and damage to road and infrastructure was felt,” Harford said.

“Insurance price increases has also been noted as a newly building contributor to higher prices. As expected, and signalled in the last quarter, inflation continues, with 68% of retailers increasing their prices in the last three months at an average of 5.4%.”

The Retail Radar report outlines that inflation continued to be out of control for most retailers.

The survey found that prices were forecast to rise further by 4.7% in the three months ahead.

The biggest reason listed for the price increases was the increase in costs from suppliers, followed by wage increases, freight costs, minimum wage increases, then increases in rent.

Alongside a recorded increase in prices, the Retail Radar Sales Index found that daily sales per business had increased by 20.9% in the month of March when compared to last year.

This increase was noted as in line with Stats NZ monthly electronic card transactions, up 17.3% in March.

David White/Stuff A pullback in consumer spending is expected to hit retailers’ bottom line as the year progresses.

“While sales values are up this index does not measure the amount of product being sold and it is likely that the increase is heavily influenced by inflation,” the report noted.

The strong increase in sales was attributed to there not being any strict Covid-19 restrictions in place as there were in 2022 and not due to more transactions happening, the report outlined.

Stats NZ's latest data showed that seasonally adjusted retail card spending in the March quarter rose by 1.2% compared to the December quarter.

Spending on consumables increased by 1.9% or $146 million, on durables by 0.9% or $47m and on motor vehicles by 0.7% or $4.5m.

Spending on fuel was down 8% or $147m and down almost 5% or $52m on apparel.