Radio NZ will consider leaving Twitter over 'government funded' label

RNZ has objected to being labelled 'government-funded media'

Radio New Zealand has objected to being labelled “Government-funded media” by Twitter, saying it falsely implied the broadcaster was not independent.

In tweets attributed to head of content Megan Whelan, RNZ wrote the public broadcaster would consider options, including talking to Twitter to have the label removed or revised, or leaving the platform.

“RNZ’s editorial independence is enshrined in our charter and editorial policy,” the tweets read.

“Twitter’s own policy defines government-funded media as cases where the government ‘may have varying degrees of government involvement over editorial content’, which does not apply to RNZ.

READ MORE:

* Select committee seeks more independence for proposed new public media entity

* Decision to merge TVNZ and RNZ draws mixed response

* Mercury providing $50 credit to customers hit by rolling power blackouts on Monday



”Not only is our editorial independence protected by the law, we guard it vigorously.”

Whelan said RNZ would be considering its options over the next few days.

“Including talking to Twitter to have the label removed or revised, or as other public media around the world have done, leave the platform.”

The BBC also objected to the label, which resulted in Twitter agreeing to revise the label to read publicly-funded media.

National Public Radio (NPR) in the US announced it would stop using Twitter after objecting to the tag.

TVNZ does not appear to have been given the government-funded tag by Twitter.