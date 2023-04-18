Markets wrap: Investors warned to be cautious amid uncertainty, Kiwi dollar slips on RBA minutes

The outlook for markets and the economy is “very, very hard to see with any clarity” and investors should be cautious, says Morningstar head of equities research Peter Warnes.

The sharemarket slipped and the New Zealand dollar weakened against the Aussie after the Reserve Bank of Australia indicated it may resume interest rate hikes.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 0.4%, or 52.048 points, to 11,884.10 on Tuesday. On the broader market 60 stocks rose and 73 fell with $92 million shares traded.

The Kiwi dollar fell against the Aussie after minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s last meeting indicated Australian interest rates may move higher.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.6% at the April 4 meeting after 10 consecutive rate hikes. But the minutes showed members debated whether to hike the rate by a quarter point, noting that inflation remained too high, but ultimately decided to pause because policy had been tightened significantly in a short period.

READ MORE:

* Share prices 'undervalued' but warning to investors not to rush in

* Sharemarket continues strong start to February; S&P/NZX 50 Index jumps 1.9%

* ANZ and BNZ tip official cash rate to hit 1% by year-end after record drop in unemployment



Still, the minutes highlighted the board’s commitment to do whatever it took to tame inflation, warning that more rate hikes were possible.

The Kiwi dollar fell to A92.08 cents from A92.30c.

“It moved clearly on the minutes,” said Westpac head of New Zealand market strategy Imre Speizer. “They were a bit more hawkish than the market expected.

“It shows that the RBA has still got more tightening to come and there were question marks about that. The markets before today were thinking that they probably won't hike any more at all and with the minutes they gave you some pretty strong clues that there's more hikes to come in Australia.”

That pushed up Australian interest rates relative to New Zealand, which benefited the Aussie currency, he said.

Supplied Less demand for diesel for trucks points to a slowing global economy.

Morningstar head of equities research Peter Warnes said the outlook for markets and the economy was “very, very hard to see with any clarity”.

“My gut feel is you've got to be careful,” he told a webinar on the outlook for equity markets.

“There's no asset class out there without risk perhaps past stuffing cash under your mattress and hopefully you don't get robbed, but you know inflation is going to take it out anyway.

“I think in this day and age, be cautious, err on the conservative side because I don't think there's any picnics out there for the next couple of years.”

Morningstar noted that high quality stocks and those with defensive earnings were quite expensive, while those with less certain outlooks had been hit hard by the market.

The global diesel market is signalling a significant economic slowdown, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

The number of trucks running on highways in China has been noticeably down in recent weeks, diesel’s premium to crude futures recently plunged to the lowest level in more than a year in Europe, and demand in the US is on track to contract 2%, the financial newswire said.

Debnil Chowdhury, S&P’s head of fuels and refining for the Americas, told Bloomberg they were assuming one of the worst economic climates in recent memory outside of the 2008-2009 financial crisis and the pandemic.

Auckland International Airport slid 0.5% to $8.62. Activity at the country’s biggest international gateway is in recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic dented travel markets.

The airport company said passenger volumes in March were 81% of pre-Covid levels back in March 2019, with international passengers at 76% of pre-Covid levels and domestic passenger numbers at 88%.

The airport handled 1.51 million passengers in March, the highest level since February 2020.

International travel by New Zealand passport holders recovered to 87% of pre-Covid levels and the airport company said activity is expected to continue to be strong through the winter months as New Zealanders head away for some winter sun.

Allbirds, the pioneering woollen shoe company co-founded by Kiwi Tim Brown, closed on the US Nasdaq market at US$1.26, a far cry from its initial public offering price of US$15 in 2021.

The company is facing some headwinds as a slew of US legal firms ask investors who have suffered significant losses to contact them as they seek a lead plaintiff for a class action case. The law firms allege that Allbirds misled investors by placing too much emphasis on non-core products with a narrower appeal, to the detriment of its most popular products, which had a negative impact on sales. The law firms are preparing a case after Allbirds last month announced disappointing fourth quarter results, and said it had focused too much on products that extended beyond its core DNA and spent significant time and resources on new products that did not resonate well, leading it to underinvest in its core consumers’ favourite products.