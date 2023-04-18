Motoring fees to rise by $66 million a year from October

The Government appears to have put the silver-lining for learner drivers first in a statement on Waka Kotahi’s fee changes.

The Government will increase a host of fees that Waka Kotahi charges car owners and the motoring industry from October.

The administration charge that Waka Kotahi applies for renewing a car rego online will more than double to $8.66.

There will also be sharp increases in many charges paid by motor dealers, for example to register cars, and a new charge to access the Motor Vehicle Register.

Overall the fee changes will bring in an extra $66m a year, a spokesperson for Transport Minister Michael Wood said.

However, the Government is proposing to reduce some charges, particular those paid by learner drivers.

Wood said the average cost of obtaining a learner licence, a restricted licence and a full licence would fall by $20, $35, and $31 respectively.

“We’re ... removing resit fees for practical driver licence tests, which can be up to $87 each time, which around half of New Zealanders are having to pay when trying for their licence,” he said.

The new fee schedule appears to contain only a small number of changes overall from those proposed in a consultation document Waka Kotahi published last year.

That consultation document acknowledged that assuming the transport industry passed on the higher costs that were then proposed in full, the overall effect of those changes would be to increase the average annual spend on transport by lower income households by $10.30.

For high income households, the average increase would be $43.80, that document said.

Last year’s consultation document said an independent review by consultant MartinJenkins had found Waka Kotahi’s funding situation was “unsustainable”, and that it needed about an extra $100m annually to strengthen its regulatory function, “address past and future inflation, and for the repayment of loans”.

Wood’s spokesperson said the balance of additional funding Waka Kotahi needed would come from land transport revenues, such as road user charges and fuel excise duty.

Wood said the driver licence fee changes contained in its final decision would save drivers about $5.5m a year and those savings would “help ease the pressure on households while budgets are tight”.

“The new funding model will allow Waka Kotahi to deliver its regulatory functions to a high standard to ensure our road network is safe and efficient,” he added.

Wendy Robertson, national coordinator for driver education organisation Driving Change Network, said the Government had not been transparent about the licence-price changes.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Doing away with resit fees for practicals will save learner drivers $5.5m a year, Transport Minister Michael Wood says.

The Government hadn’t made it clear that the initial cost of a learner licence was increasing, and the price would only drop for those who failed a test, she said.

“Currently, if you went into the AA to sit your learner’s licence, it will cost you $93.90.” But that charge would go up to $96.19, she said.

The cost of sitting for a restricted licence, without resits, would go from $134.80 to $167.57, she said.

“What we're concerned is going to happen is now that there is no resit fee, people won't bother with hiring an instructor.

“The bad habits that ‘mum and dad’ have taught will not be untaught and people will just keep attempting the test until they pass it.”

That could lead to a longer wait time to get a practical test, just as wait times had started to come back under control, she said.

National Party transport spokesperson Simeon Brown also criticised that aspect of the Government’s communications.

“The reality is that fees are going up for people who prepare and pass their licence on the first time they sit,” he said.

“These people will be subsidising those who don't pass the first time, who now won't have any financial incentive to pass their licence as they will be able to keep sitting their licence until they do pass.”