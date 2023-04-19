20% of home loan borrowers taking action to lower repayments: Survey

Canstar says about 20% of home loan borrowers have negotiated a way to lower their repayments.

Canstar said arrangements struck included mortgage repayment holidays, longer mortgage terms and switching to interest-only payments.

Canstar New Zealand general manager Jose George said the research underlined the pressure on households. Interest rates have risen significantly from their Covid lows, adding hundreds of dollars of cost to many borrowers’ home loan repayments each month.

About 60% of mortgage-holders said they had pulled back on non-essential costs, reducing spending on dining out, entertainment and fashion items. Another one in five said they had cut back on both essential and non-essential costs, including groceries and car usage.

“At times like this, we really encourage New Zealanders to step back and consider all their household outgoings, and if new arrangements can be made,” George said.

“It is a good time to consider if you are with the right home loan provider, or have the right mortgage structure. There are also ways to cut back on home loan repayments, such as negotiating with your existing bank if you are about to refix your loan, or structuring your debt differently.”

Squirrel founder John Bolton said a lot of its clients were focused on wanting to manage their repayments to minimise the impact of higher rates.

“That could be refinancing to get cashback offers and a better rate, or pushing out the loan term,” he said.

Director at Edge Mortgages Glen McLeod said more borrowers needed to start the conversation with their lenders on anything to do with loans – including the rates they were refixing on.

“A large number of the lenders in New Zealand are using electronic methods to re-fix customers home loans which does not provide them with any advice. Basically, here are the rates, choose the one the suits you best and check here then done,” he said.

He urged anyone who had a home loan and was not receiving any advice to contact a financial adviser who specialised in mortgages.

“It is not as simple as choosing the lowest interest rate as you may find that 12 months later your interest rate and repayment could be a lot higher,” he said.