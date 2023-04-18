Ships and planes switch to back-up communications after key satellite fails

The failure of an Inmarsat satellite has affected communications in and around New Zealand and Australia.

Aircraft travelling to and from New Zealand have had to switch to communicating their location by voice, after the failure of a key communications satellite.

The British-owned Inmarsat I-4 F1 satellite experienced on a fault on Monday.

A spokesperson for Airways NZ said the satellite usually provided some communications coverage for aircraft across the Asia Pacific region.

Aircraft travelling internationally used a service called the Aircraft Communication Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) to communicate their location directly to aviation entities, including Airways NZ, she said.

“While that service is not available at this time, aircraft can continue to operate, but must now use voice communications to communicate their position to aviation entities,” she said.

The outage had no impact on any domestic flights within New Zealand, she said.

Maritime NZ said Inmarsat had assured its Rescue Coordination Centre that it would still receive ship-to-shore alerts from vessels in the region through a back-up satellite, if they were in distress.

New Zealand was broadcasting warnings to ships via the Iridium satellite network and high-frequency radio advising them of the outage, it said in a statement.

The failure is also understood to be impacting a variety of businesses, including agri-businesses that use the satellite for commercial applications.

Inmarsat has indicated it expects the satellite will be able to be reactivated, with an update possible later on Tuesday.

The satellite is the same one that Land Information is using to begin providing a service called Southpan, that is intended to greatly improve the accuracy of GPS signals in New Zealand.

Land Information spokesperson Caroline Fenton said Southpan services were currently unavailable in New Zealand and Australia as a result.