What's next for Ethique founder Brianne West after stepping down as chief executive

Brianne West says she gets a kick out of starting companies and is looking forward to launching her next venture.

Shortly after announcing she had stepped down as chief executive, Ethique founder Brianne West jetted off to the Australian bush.

The spontaneous trip to Daintree, in Queensland, is the start of a few months of downtime for the 35-year-old South Islander who has spent the past 10 years building a multi-million-dollar eco-friendly solid bar personal care business.

The past 10 years as chief executive have been long and rewarding, but West says she found her voice within the world of business about five years ago, and is looking forward to some downtime before she starts a new venture.

She’s tight-lipped on what that new venture will be but it is not in the health or beauty industry.

The owner of 55 animals has had a fascination for preserving and protecting animals and the planet since she was a young girl. And so her next start-up is set to follow the same path as Ethique.

She says she is not put off by the pressure and expectation to produce another $100 million-plus business and says she is excited to build it from the ground up.

West was born on the Isle of Man and immigrated to New Zealand with her parents aged six.

She lived in Dunedin initially, then moved to Queenstown where she spent most of her youth, later moving to Christchurch to study biochemistry at the University of Canterbury.

The only child has always had an entrepreneurial streak. Even as a kid she started multiple hustles.

She once turned her child minder’s house into an art studio, and dabbled in making and selling cakes, before going on to start a cosmetics company and a confectionery company, and selling them both.

In 2012, as a 24-year-old, West began working on Ethique – at that time called Sorbet – from her student flat, spending about $100 each week on ingredients for her shampoo and conditioner bars.

A year-and-a-half later the business became serious. By that time her flat had unintentionally turned into an Ethique factory, so after entering a university start-up competition where a mentor she found became a business partner, she took the plunge and signed a lease for a small unit to work from.

In 2015, shortly after crowdfunding became legal, Ethique raised $200,000 from 150 shareholders in a record 10 days, which she used to fund expansion, introduce new branding and employ a chief operating officer.

Back then people did not crowdfund for business expansion – and ​she got a lot of flack and people trying to talk her out of it.

However, the move proved lucrative. Ethique has since gone on to raise more than $1.3m.

West sold most of the shares in Ethique in 2020 to New York-based private investment firm Bansk​ Group which invests in distinctive consumer growth brands. The deal meant about 350 early investors received significant payback, allowing some to pay off their mortgages, says West.

”It never sat lightly on my shoulders that those people had given us money.”

Today, Ethique has more than 100 products across skincare, home and pet products range, exported to more than 8000 retailers in 22 countries.

The business claims to have prevented 25 million plastic bottles from ending up in landfills.

West says Ethique is on track to become a billion-dollar company within the next 10 years. She’s proud of everything she has created, but describes her proudest moment in business was when it hit the milestone of diverting 1 million bottles from landfill.

“We didn’t have a running counter back then, back in 2018. One million bottles was the original goal when I started the company. It seemed stupidly farfetched and to hit it so far ahead of schedule was almost anticlimactic because the company was going so well. It was very cool, and we had a celebration in the office.”

Stuff Brianne West started Ethique during university and at age 24. Back then the business was called Sorbet.

In April last year, West launched the Ethique Foundation that donates millions of dollars to non-profit groups focused on contributing to a healthier planet, through innovation and regeneration. It has a particular interest in organisations that work towards ocean conservation.

West started business advisory Nous Labs in 2020, that provides investment and mentoring for environmentally and socially focused enterprises in the early stages of growth, and runs an online business course for social entrepreneurs.

She remains on the Ethique board and will dedicate about 10 hours a week to the business. HQ is about a 40-minute drive from her Canterbury lifestyle block.

Ethique is now be led by US-based Erica Cocilova, Ethique brand president, alongside group chief executive Reuben Carranza.

West says she has mixed feelings about stepping away from the business, which she considers to be an extension of herself and a manifestation of her personality, but she had been thinking about it since late last year.

It was a big life change, but one she is “glad” she made, and it was good for the business to have a fresh pair of eyes, she says.

”The business is very demanding, and I will be available if the company needs me.”

“I’ve got a little bit of fear of missing out, but overall really excited [for the future].”

West plans to spend the rest of her time creating more businesses and “spending more time in the environment she is trying to save”, scuba diving and hanging out with her animals.

She is off to Nuie in June and is looking forward to swapping corporate travel for personal exploration.

“Established businesses aren’t where I think the joy is for me, I like creating things, I like supporting entrepreneurs to create things and solve problems.

“How many living crises are we facing at the moment? Environmental, social. We’re in a state and I believe if we do business the right way – be kind to the planet, people and be sustainable, then I think the world will be an infinitely better place.”

Supplied Brianne West says she was ready to hand over reins of Ethique last week.

West says being a nice person was “weirdly underrated” in the business world.

One of the reasons she says she felt comfortable stepping back from Ethique is that she had left it in the hands of “nice people”.

“People underestimate how important it is that you like the people you are working with. People will put up with a star performer that may disrupt company culture – and I think that can be incredibly poisonous.”

She also believes people need to change the way they think about business and not prioritise profit at all costs.

She strongly believes it is possible to “save the planet” while running a profitable business.

The planet’s capacity for regeneration is amazing, says West, and she hopes through her new ventures that more business and organisations work together to turnaround the decades-old damage caused by industry.

West is inspired by the work of United States outdoor and adventure-wear brand Patagonia and the work it has done to protect the wilderness and its drive to continually strive to work more sustainably and create more eco-friendly garments.

“It’s really important for businesses to recognise you can’t be perfect and to share their knowledge amongst each other.

“I can’t remember who said it but ‘we will win the race when the last business crosses the sustainability finish line’.”

The biggest lesson West has learnt in business is to speak up – even if you feel intimated to.

As a young company founder and chief executive, for a while she says she felt intimidated, and it took sometime to “find her voice” in meetings and “to speak up and remember that what she was saying was useful and worth other people listening to” when in a room full of people older and more experienced.

She says she occasionally still feels intimidated but has learnt to embrace fear and run with it.

“It is important, particularly for entrepreneurs and founders and perhaps younger CEOs, to understand that they should always speak up and give their opinion. That doesn’t mean you will always win a debate but saying something how you see it is important to get that view point across to get people thinking.”