Number of investment properties selling plummets up to 83%

If mortgage interest deductibility stays in place, Michael Burge says a lot of investors will be in trouble.

The number of properties being sold by investors and multi-property owners has plummeted since the market downturn began, with the number sold during the first quarter of the year 83% lower than during the Covid-era peak.

Opinions are split on whether investors are refusing to sell during the downturn, or whether they are unable to find buyers.

Property data firm Valocity reports that during the final quarter of 2020, 17,329 properties belonging to investors were sold.

During the first quarter of this year the same group sold 2791.

Valocity head of valuations James Wilson said a drying up of sales was hitting all owner groups, but falls in the sales of properties owned by investors and multi-property owners had outpaced all others.

Investors had been less active as both buyers and sellers in recent times.

Wilson said those considering buying were “taking the wait-and-see approach”, while those tempted to sell were “sitting back and waiting to see where things go”.

Valocity does not track listings, only sales, so Wilson could not say whether investors were not putting properties on the market or were failing to sell them.

Real Estate Institute figures show the number of residential properties that changed hands across the market in March was down 15% on a year earlier, at 5877. That just over half the rate of November 2020, when 10,220 sold.

What was clear, Wilson said, was that there was no large-scale sell-off or market exodus by investors.

“The good news story is at the moment, we are not seeing any size or scale of investors dumping their stock,” he said.

“The sales are spread across the country, and across property type, so there are no alarm bells that are starting to sound that we can see just yet.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff James Wilson head of valuation for Valocity in Auckland, says there are no alarm bells yet.

John Bolton, founder of mortgage brokerage Squirrel, said there was definitely softness in the market, and investors wanting to quit properties, but no buyers.

He said Squirrel was seeing big price falls in some markets.

“South Auckland is now [down] a fair bit. We just had some valuations come back a good 25% down based on comparative sales. These are low-quality secondhand houses.”

Similar trends had emerged in other markets, including Hamilton.

Bolton thought the market was bottoming, but said it would take three months before that flowed through in the data.

Supplied John Bolton of Squirrel Mortgages says the new-build market was still attracting new investors, largely because of the continued ability to deduct tax.

Wilson said some investors would have paid top-dollar prior to the market downturn and would have seen their investment’s value drop.

He said some might even now be in negative equity, although with most having needed a 40% deposit, this created a layer of insulation.

Other investors would be longer-term investors, who had good equity, and looked for rental yield, rather than capital gains.

“The words they would use was ‘look through the short term’.”

Wilson said the low number of investor sales during the first quarter of this year might rise, as property settlements completed that had begun during the period.

“It could be a few hundred to a thousand more.”

He said the large volumes of investment property sales during the overheated market of the pandemic did not appear to be the result of savvy investors selling up while prices were high.

“There’s nothing in this data set or in the wider dataset of the market that we can see that points to any one group, in this case investors, having a better read on the market and therefore exiting at the peak.”

“It was just such an active market, everyone was in there competing.”