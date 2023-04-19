Markets wrap: Dairy prices gain, markets await key inflation data

Dairy prices were stronger than expected at the global auction overnight following four consecutive falls.

Global dairy prices have been on a downward trend as demand from the key Chinese market failed to rebound as expected after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, while an increase in Northern Hemisphere spring production boosted supply.

The global dairy trade price index gained 3.2%, although it remains 22% below its level at this time last year.

The average price for whole milk powder, which has the most impact on what farmers are paid, gained 1% to US$3089 (NZ$4876) a tonne.

“There largely seems to have been a jump in demand at this event,” NZX dairy analyst Alex Winning and economist Amy Castleton said in a note.

“Fundamentals have otherwise not changed significantly, with global milk production still growing. So it’s possible that this event is an anomaly – we’ll be holding our breath to see what the result is at the next event.”

They noted that prices for whole milk powder contracts shipping in August and September fell, suggesting buyers don’t currently have long-term needs.

Given that it is now late in the New Zealand milk season, the results are unlikely to change expectations for this season’s milk price.

Fonterra has forecast a farmgate milk payment of $8 to $8.60 per kilogram of milk solids, with a midpoint of $8.30 per kgMS. The co-operative is expected to release its opening forecast for the upcoming season next month.

As the country’s largest milk processor, Fonterra’s milk price sets the benchmark for its competitors.

Bruce Mackay / STUFF Reserve Bank deputy governor Christian Hawkesby discusses inflation in February.

ASB senior economist Mark Smith said the New Zealand dollar may get a boost if first-quarter inflation data due for release on Thursday shows continued strength.

The median forecast among economists polled by Bloomberg is for annual inflation of 6.9% while the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) has forecast 7.3%.

“If the inflation data that comes out tomorrow proves to be firmer than expected by the market and also core inflation looks to be more sticky and harder to move down, that would certainly see markets price in more hikes from the RBNZ,” Smith said.

The Reserve Bank is expected to increase the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis point next month to curb inflation, but markets expect rate hikes to be unwound next year, with about 150 basis points of cuts priced in, he said.

“If the inflation data comes out, and it's high, and it suggests inflation might not move down as quickly as the market expects, you could see those rate cuts that were priced in being taken out,” Smith said. “That would boost New Zealand yields in general, and provide a bit of a lift to the New Zealand dollar as well.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the New Zealand dollar was trading around US62 cents and A92.2c.

ASB Bank/Stuff ASB senior economist Mark Smith says the New Zealand dollar may react to inflation data.

Westpac head of New Zealand market strategy Imre Speizer said the core, or non-tradables, measure of inflation will probably be more important for markets than the headline inflation number.

Speizer noted that in January markets reacted to weaker than expected core inflation, rather than higher than expected headline inflation.

“Tomorrow, it’s expected that the headline measure will fall but the core measures will rise, setting up a similar situation for the market to respond to,” he said.

The Reserve Bank expects annual non-tradables inflation of 7.1%, while Westpac expects 6.8%.

NZX, which operates the New Zealand stock exchange, fell 1.7% to $1.16. Chairperson James Miller told the company’s annual meeting that NZX expects to report operating earnings of $36 million to $40.5 million this year, compared with $36.6m last year. Chief executive Mark Peterson said the company was off to a good start with first-quarter revenue up 16.5% to $25.45m. Still, he noted that cost inflation was impacting the business, particularly in staff costs and IT with operating expenses last year up 13% to $59.1m. High inflation had also put pressure on equity prices, which had flowed through to materially lower secondary trading levels last year, he said.

NZX has been diversifying its earnings and Miller noted the company’s funds under management had grown from about $1.7 billion to $10.3b since he took over as board chairperson in 2015.

“Given the KiwiSaver market is around $96b, and most global markets have approximately 20% allocated to passive, the business has a clear path to grow to $20b without factoring in industry growth factors,” he said. “This is exciting for NZX and New Zealand’s capital markets and gives us greater control of our destiny.”

Seeka, the country’s largest kiwifruit producer, fell 0.7% to $2.86 after it said early season kiwifruit volumes packed by the company were well down on its estimate reflecting climatic events including an atypically mild winter followed by a severe late frost, cyclone and more recently hail.

The company estimated that total volumes could be down by 20% on the previous year and may result in an operating loss for the current year. It has reduced costs, slowed its capital expenditure programme and is reviewing its assets and will update the market once the harvest is complete.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index gained 0.3%, or 33.72 points, to 11,917.82 on Wednesday. On the broader market 58 stocks rose and 75 fell with $162 million shares traded.

A key global measure of volatility has fallen to its lowest level in more than a year, suggesting investors are more comfortable with the outlook.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange's CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, is a popular measure of the stock market's expectation of volatility based on S&P 500 index options. The index closed in the US on Tuesday at 16.83, its lowest level since late 2021.

“This suggests investors are feeling more comfortable with the outlook for equity markets,” said Hobson Wealth investment adviser Brad Gordon.

He put the improved sentiment down to expectations US interest rates may have peaked as inflation has come of its highs, as well as signs of banking sector resilience in the latest earnings reports.