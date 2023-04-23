$1.5m investment in short-range rain radars could 'save lives', says distributor

ENL says X-band radars could help save lives in future floods by improving weather alerts.

People would be safer from floods if the country invested in a relatively new type of weather radar that can provide a more detailed pictured of impeding deluges, says an Auckland firm that sells the systems.

Nick Fogarty, a senior product manager at ENL, which is majority owned by Japanese manufacturer Furuno, said it had tried to persuade the Metservice and Niwa to invest in Furuno’s “X-band” radars, which would involve a minimum outlay of about $1.5 million, but so far without success.

Metservice’s rain radars were good at what they did and provided coverage of almost the whole country, but were “chalk and cheese” compared to X-band radars which operated at a high frequency and could scan objects vertically and horizontally to build up a three-dimensional image, he said.

The trade-off of the technology is that its range is limited to about 70 kilometres, but that could typically give about an hour’s notice of impending downpours in particular suburbs, Fogarty said.

“Rather than just knowing it’s raining heavily somewhere over the Waitakeres, you could see that it's raining over this particular area, and there's a storm cloud that extends ‘x thousand feet’ into the air and it contains ‘this much rain’.”

ENL said the technology had the potential to be lifesaving.

Fogarty said it could, for example, allow alerts to be sent out to warn that an area such as Westhaven was about to get slammed, potentially reducing the risk of people being trapped in their cars.

He acknowledged ENL had a vested interest in selling the radars, but said there were other manufacturers and the country should be investing in some such system, given the experience of recent cyclones.

“This system isn't unique globally; there are other players in the X-band market. It is just a case that I think it's time now for us to put focus on the safety that these systems can bring.

“Given the amount of money that New Zealand pours into things after the fact, it makes good sense.”

Metservice would need three of the systems together costing about $1.5m to provide triangulated warnings for Auckland, while 10 to 15 could probably cover all the major at-risk population centres, he believed.

Overseas, Singapore, Paris, Rotterdam, San Francisco and Tokyo are among the cities where X-band radars have reportedly been deployed or tested to provide early warning of heavy rainfall and flash floods.

Metservice’s meteorological data manager Kevin Alder said it was “very much aware” of X-band technology, and agreed it could have benefits.

“There is a case for X-band technology and that's been proven by its deployment overseas.”

Metservice had been in discussions with some regional councils where terrain was having an impact on rain forecasting, and with colleagues at the Australian Bureau of Meteorology who had recently acquired a portable X-band system for research purposes, he said.

But Alder said Metservice’s current focus was on replacing three of its 10 longer-range C-band radars with more modern systems, which although of the same type were more capable than the 30 year-old systems they were replacing.

That project was costing several million dollars and would see Auckland’s weather radar replaced over the 2025-26 summer season, he said.

“C-band is generally what gets deployed by most weather services around the world because of its coverage.”

But Metservice had been looking at the options for deploying a mobile X-band system and “the question comes down to how do we fund it”, he said.

“It is certainly not a technology that is off the radar, but we have to balance what our immediate commitments are against what we would like to do.”