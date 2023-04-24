It's a good time to be a job hunter - but don't expect a big pay rise

Two professionals take on ChatGPT, asking it the most common questions they receive, and giving feedback on how well the chatbot does, and whether they feel their jobs are threatened. (First published 09/03/23)

According to the latest Seek NZ employment report, job ads rose 1% month-on-month in March and are 19% higher than in February 2019.

But applications per job ad rose 4% in February, which Seek country manager Rob Clark said showed candidate activity was picking up faster than hiring activity.

Sales jobs drove the overall rise in job ads in March (8%), followed by retail and consumer products roles (4%) and education and training (8%). Applications per job ad picked up significantly for roles in trades and services (13%), information and communication technology (11%) and manufacturing, transport and logistics (8%).

Job ad levels increased in most regions month-on-month, including Auckland (up 3%), Wellington (1%) and Canterbury (1%). Demand for workers in Hawke’s Bay also returned in earnest, rising 23% month-on-month after the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle the month prior.

New Zealand is expected to enter a recession in the first half of this year but Clark said there were no signs of that year.

“After a steady decline in hiring in the latter half of last year, off the back of record job ad levels in May and another peak in August, demand for talent steadily remains strong, despite the global economic outlook and rising inflation levels.

Stuff It’s still a good time to apply for jobs, even as we head into a recession, recruiters say.

”It is a good time to be looking for jobs. Job ad levels are historically high, meaning that there is plenty of choice for those looking to make a change.”

He said historically, in times of recession, hirers in certain industries might put a hold on hiring, or opt for alternative resources, such as contingent workers, in lieu of full-time staff.

“Job ad volumes may drop, but not in all industries and not all work types. Jobs in the public sector, healthcare and support services, logistics and production, for example tend to be less impacted by an economic downturn than those in other industries.”

Grant Habgood, director of Robert Walters Auckland, said in a recession the job market moved from being a candidate-led market to a client-led market, which meant there were more applicants or candidates available than there are positions available.

Most sectors were still suffering with skill shortages and despite the “wobbles” in the economy, unemployment remained at historically low levels.

“We are starting to see a few more people available in the market and net migration is back into a positive position however, it seems we have been playing catch-up. Those extra candidates are being absorbed to fill pre-existing vacancies that have been open for a while.”

It was still a good time to switch jobs, but Habgood advised people to think twice if their primary motivation was financial.

“You might be out of luck if you are looking for a significant salary increase.”

Increases were no longer being seen at the same rate of 2021 and 2022 but most employers were offering much more flexibility and benefits for their staff, Madison Recruitment general manager Christian Brown said.

“It's always a good time to find a new job, as long as it's the right job.

“Gone are the days of the 'last in, first out mentality' where you were at risk of losing your job simply because you were the most recent person hired. If a business plans to hire new staff, it usually means that person is integral to their strategic focus moving forward.”