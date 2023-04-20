Go Kiwi: Local banks winning mortgage war over their bigger Australian-owned competitors

Local banks winning mortgage war, but they are still small compared to their Australian-owned rivals.

Mortgage advisers say borrowers are increasingly asking to have their loans placed with locally-owned banks.

KPMG has reported that banks saw their profits plateau at the end of last year, partly as a result of anaemic growth in their home loan businesses.

But smaller New Zealand-owned banks grew their home loan businesses much faster than their big, Australian-owned rivals.

“Kiwis like supporting Kiwis,” said mortgage adviser Glen McLeod from Edge Mortgages in Auckland.

“We get a lot of requests from clients saying they really want to go through a New Zealand bank.”

The latest figures posted by the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua show in the final three months of last year Kiwibank, SBS, TSB, Heartland and Cooperative Bank all outpaced the big Australian banks for mortgage growth.

They show Kiwibank topped the big five retail banks for growth of their mortgage business, followed by Bank of New Zealand (BNZ), which has been aggressively targetting mortgage brokers with special rates not offered to its existing customers.

Investors who needed a loan to buy their next property made up only 21% of all property purchases in the last quarter of 2022, the lowest portion on record.

The end of 2022 saw only anaemic growth in bank lending. KPMG’s figures show total bank loans, including business and farming loans, only increased by 0.64% in the last three months of the year, lower than the rise in each of the previous eight quarters.

Kiwibank’s mortgage growth of 1.65% in the last three months of 2022 took its mortgage book over $24 billion for the first time.

BNZ’s grew by 1.47%, while ANZ, Westpac and ASB saw their loan books grow by less than 1%.

Mortgage adviser Karen Tatterson from Loan Market also noted the buy-local preferences of many homebuyers.

“That’s quite important to many people,” she said.

But the locally-owned banks have had a second advantage because of their commitment to first home buyers.

“They (locally-owned banks) have worked hard to support first home buyers,” Tatterson said.

Kiwibank, SBS and Cooperative Bank all offered Kainga Ora first home loans, which are low-deposit loans, with a portion of the risk to banks covered by taxpayers.

The Kainga Ora loans were designed to help lower and middle-income couples into homes, and let people buy homes with as little as a 5% deposit.

McLeod said first home buyers were taking out a greater share of new mortgages as a result of investors having pulled back.

Reserve Bank data shows in February, 21% of new loans by value were to first-time buyers, compared to 17% in February last year, and 15.5% in February 2021.

Despite the Cooperative Bank growing its home loan business by 2.57%, SBS and TSB growing their by over 3%, and Heartland topping the chart with 9.8% growth on the bank of a booming reverse mortgage business, the big four banks still rule the home loan market.

ANZ, BNZ, ASB, and Westpac had a combined $296.1b in home loans at the end of the year, compared to just $38b at the five New Zealand-owned retail banks, Reserve Bank data shows.

The way individual banks market to mortgage advisers has become increasingly important as around half of all home loans were now arranged by mortgage advisers, McLeod said.

Kiwibank was also active in wooing mortgage advisers, he said.

Tatterson said BNZ had been active in marketing to advisers, especially with its special rate of 4.99% for one-year loans to new customers in February, which was not available to its long-standing loyal borrowers.

“They have been pretty aggressive,” Tatterson said.

But the smaller banks may have another advantage.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Kiwibank has been doing well in the mortgage adviser market, brokers say.

Independent economist Tony Alexander speculated the smaller banks may have been quicker to adapt to changes in responsible lending regulations, which have been blamed for having slowed mortgage lending.

Tatterson said the smaller banks had tended to be quicker approving, or declining applications for loans.

Some big banks were taking up to two weeks to decide on applications despite far fewer sales taking place, which is leading mortgage advisers to speculate banks have downsized their home loan teams.

Banks are all much of a muchness when it comes to special offers for new borrowers. BNZ and ANZ are offering up to 1% cashback on new home loans. ASB is offering cashbacks of up to $3000 for borrowers taking out loans of 250,000 or more.

Banks are increasingly dominated by mortgage lending, with lending to business having shrunk in recent years.

According to KPMG, 64.89% of bank loans were for home loans at the end of December, up from 63.5% at the end of March 2021.

Lending to business had held steady at just over 20% of their loans, but loans into the agricultural sector had dropped from 12.76% of banks’ total loans, to 11.6%.