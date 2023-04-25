Controversial booze boss could be forced out of liquor industry

A controversial Christchurch liquor baron could be driven out of the industry entirely by a tribunal hearing later this month, which seeks to strip him of eight bottle stores, two pubs, and both his and his wife’s manager’s certificates.

Hardeep Singh’s empire is under threat from a joint action by police and liquor licensing inspectors in Christchurch, who are asking an Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority (ARLA) hearing to effectively ban him from the booze business.

Singh, who lives in a mansion in Yaldhurst on the outskirts of Christchurch, liquidated one of his companies in June 2019 without paying an Employment Relations Authority (ERA) ruling that he owed two former staff $42,537 in unpaid wages.

His company, Kenny Omen Ltd, also owed $180,000 to the IRD and had an unsecured creditor’s claim of $695,000 and was put into liquidation a month after the ERA decision.

READ MORE:

* Urgent bid to stop stripping of licences linked to booze baron Harjit Singh

* Workers left fearing for future and struggling to pay rent after closure of liquor stores

* Booze baron Harjit Singh's company stripped of liquor licences after underpaying staff



Singh owns the Big Daddy’s chain of Christchurch liquor stores.

Stuff has previously reported on other complaints against Big Daddy’s Liquor in 2018 and 2019 which alleged payments of premiums, paying under minimum wage and paying less than contractually agreed to.

The Labour Inspectorate discontinued the actions because witnesses weren’t willing to make formal statements.

At the time of that reporting, Hardeep and his wife Guarav Jot Kaur Singh owned a vacant property in Whitford, Auckland, worth $1.3m, a Super Liquor in Timaru worth $650,000, the Bloomfield Court Retirement Home in Rangiora worth $1.5m, and the Homestead Ilam retirement village in Christchurch worth $3.3m, a commercial building in Edgeware worth $830,000 and another piece of land with several shops on site, including a Super Liquor in Linwood worth $1.1m while building a mansion in Yaldhurst.

In April 2020, Super Liquor ended their franchise agreement with his chain early, with the chain’s late chief executive, Campbell McMahon, saying at the time they had “zero tolerance” for employee exploitation, and it’s understood they then operated as unbranded Thirsty Liquor franchises.

A renewal application for Hardeep’s Super Liquor bottle store in Stonefields, east Auckland, due to be heard in February this year has been postponed, but hearing documents showed no opposition from the licensing inspector and Medical Officer of Health.

Cate Broughton/Stuff Hardeep Singh and his wife Gaurav Jot Kaur Singh both face losing their manager’s licences.

Police, however, asked for an 18-month licence, instead of the standard three years, to be issued because the store had failed a controlled purchase operation (when police send in underage purchasers) when there was no duty manager present.

Big Daddy's also faced a liquidation application last month, brought by Bush Inn Shopping Centres Ltd, owned by property entrepreneur Ian Budge.

It’s understood Singh had intended to open a store at the Christchurch mall. It’s unclear what the result of the action was. Budge’s lawyer, Tracey Preston, had not returned a request for comment by deadline.

ARLA cancelled five liquor licences belonging to Hardeep Singh’s friend Harjit Singh in 2021 after a similar joint operation by Christchurch police and liquor licensing authorities after Harjit’s Nekita Enterprises admitted exploiting workers.

The-Press Hardeep Singh’s property in Yaldhurst, from a 2020 file photo.

Asked about the forthcoming hearing, Hardeep Singh said: “I don’t really want to comment on anything with the hearing”. Asked if he would have anything to say after it concluded, he said: “Not really”.

Communities Against Alcohol Harm local representative, former MP Liz Gordon, said she was pleased by the action but had found it difficult to gather much information on the grounds for the action, as ARLA had declined to release any hearing papers in advance. ARLA had also not responded to a Stuff request for papers before deadline.