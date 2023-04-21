Construction firm didn't pay GST for six years before entering administration

Almost all the equipment from A H Construction was sold at the Ritchie Bros auction.

A large construction firm that recently had 350 vehicles and pieces of equipment sold-off in a single auction had failed to pay GST and income tax for six years, the company’s administrator says.

Bryan Williams of BWA Insolvency took control of AH Construction Services Ltd after it was placed into voluntary administration on February 7.

“It had not filed GST returns, nor paid GST returns, nor income tax for close to six years, and not met PAYE obligations for a little over one year,” Williams said.

That had been the triggering event for the company entering voluntary administration, Williams said.

Despite raising over $9 million from the recent auction, Williams said the sum would not be enough to settle creditor debts.

Money owed to the Inland Revenue alone stretched into the millions.

Williams said the company’s director maintained tax payments had been delegated to a third party provider.

“He only learnt of the event in December, and upon that learning moved very quickly to do what had to be done,” Williams said.

“That included realising there was a significant exposure to Inland Revenue and having to confront that head-on.”

Williams said he would be conducting an investigation into how tax obligations missed for such a long period.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Building cost increases are beginning to slow, like driven by a drop-off in new consents, CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says.

The Companies Office records show Ajay Singh and Harieta Singh the directors of the company.

Williams said demand was high at the auction, despite concerns about a recession and some speculating the construction industry is entering a bust cycle.

“The prices reached reflect the high demand equipment of this kind due to the shortage internationally,” he said.

“Unfortunately, there will be a shortfall for the creditors of the company with future discussions to occur as to how that may be resolved.”

The size of the shortfall was not yet known.

Supplied The A H Construction auction raised more than $9 million.

Equipment sold at auction on April 13 included diggers, excavators, trucks, compactors, and staff cars. More than 2500 bidders were registered.

The auction also attracted attention from abroad, with some bidders in Australia and the US.

Some of the vehicles and equipment failed to reach reserve price, and Williams said negotiations continued with interested buyers.

“It is expected that the aggregate reserve of $9.616 million will be exceeded,” Williams said.

It was the largest lot of heavy equipment he had ever taken to auction in one go, he said.

A H Construction had about 120 staff, and did earthworks, ground works and final finishes to construction projects.