Lyttelton Port company's four chief executives in four years raises eyebrows

Lyttelton Port Company chief executive Kirstie Gardener will finish up at the end of April after telling staff in a farewell email that difficulties with the board had led to her resignation less than a year after taking up the job.

Unions were shocked at the sudden resignation of Lyttelton Port Company boss Kirstie Gardener, and the Christchurch City Council’s commercial arm is remaining tightlipped about the high turnover of port chief executives.

Gardener quit abruptly last week less than a year into the top job, and former port company (LPC) board member Jim Quinn, who will fill in until a permanent appointment can be made, will be the fourth chief executive in four years.

Two main port unions expressed surprise and disappointment at Gardener’s surprise departure saying she had done a good job in trying to improve health and safety and a workplace culture that previously had problems with bullying, racial and sexual discrimination, and nepotism.

The Christchurch City Holdings (CCHL) board met on Thursday, but declined to confirm whether it was briefed on Gardener’s decision to leave, or to answer questions about whether management and governance issues were cause for concern at LPC.

READ MORE:

* Lyttelton Port Company chief executive Kirstie Gardener resigns abruptly

* 'Urgent need' for inquiry into port safety following second death in a week

* Two Lyttelton Port staff disciplined following employment investigations



CCHL issued a written statement saying it did not comment on individual employment matters, and was committed to ensuring best practice governance processes were maintained across the group of council-owned companies, which included regular interaction with subsidiary boards.

In her final communication to port staff, Gardener said she was sad to leave the company where she had worked for a total of five years.

“Unfortunately, the board and myself find ourselves in a position where we have been unable to reconcile our respective positions. Accordingly, I have tendered my resignation.”

Rail and Maritime Union general secretary Todd Valster said the turn of events was quite a shock and the union was keen to see Gardener’s efforts to engage with staff continue.

STUFF In April, the deaths of two port workers in less than a week sparked a major enquiry into safety at New Zealand ports.

Maritime Union national secretary Craig Harrison said his members were happy with Gardener’s straight up and down approach, and sorry to see her go.

“For a woman head in an industry that’s over-represented by blokes, it’s a shame.”

“We’re pretty interested in whom the replacement will be because they’ve gone through a few CEOs in a short amount of time.

“My experience is that every CEO wants to put their brand on [the company], so how do you keep stability in the workplace when you have such a turnover?”

Former port company chief executive Roger Gray, who took over from long serving LPC boss Peter Davie after a period of turbulent industrial relations, lasted only two years before quitting to take up the top job at Ports of Auckland.

He declined to comment on his relationship with LPC chairperson Margaret Devlin or her leadership skills.

Devlin consulted the unions over his replacement, and Harrison and Valster said she assured them that would happen again with recruitment of the new chief executive expected to take about six months.

Harrison said that last time the union got a short list of potential candidates, and chose Gardener who was previously people and safety general manager, before becoming the acting chief executive.

“They knew Kirstie and got on pretty well with her, and said what’s wrong with us using someone we’ve already got?”

Bruce Mercer/Stuff Hamilton-based Lyttelton Port Company chairperson Margaret Devlin is a professional director whose portfolio of positions includes chairing Watercare, LPC, Hospice Waikato and Infrastructure NZ, and directorships of Waimea Water, Dairy NZ and Hamilton Airport.

Asked if she thought governance was an issue in the turnover of port chief executives, Devlin said she did not believe it was, and declined to comment on what Gardener’s differences with the board related to.

“Peter Davie retired after a long tenure as CEO, something he signalled many months before he left. Roger Gray left to take up the role as CEO of Ports of Auckland, a larger port.”

It is understood Gardener was the sole female chief executive of a major New Zealand port for many years, and the only other woman in a similar position is Buller District port manager Jackie Mathers.

There have been efforts to improve diversity in the infrastructure sector and Devlin chairs the women in infrastructure network, as well as Infrastructure New Zealand which has also just appointed its fifth chief executive in less than five years.

Devlin said in a statement she had been focussed on creating opportunities for women throughout her career, and would continue to do that. “I’m unapologetic about this.”

Devlin holds chair and directorships positions with about 10 companies, council commercial entities and non-profits, and does some advisory work, a workload she described as “very manageable.”