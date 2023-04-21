45% of employers not paying KiwiSaver contributions on top of earnings, research shows

Research by Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission found some employers choose to include KiwiSaver contributions in employees’ pay packages because it is cheaper.

Almost half of employers include KiwiSaver contributions in employees’ pay packages rather than make the payments on top of earnings, research has found.

Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission surveyed more than 300 organisations about the use of a total remuneration approach to KiwiSaver, finding that 45% used the model for at least some employees.

The research revealed 25% of employers always included their KiwiSaver contributions as part of total remuneration. A further 20% used both approaches, paying some employees earnings plus KiwiSaver, and paying others earnings that included KiwiSaver.

Sixty per cent said they used a total remuneration approach because it was simpler from an accounting perspective, while 21% said it was cheaper for their business.

For example, if an employee was offered a salary of $100,000, with KiwiSaver contributions to be paid on top of those earnings, they would receive $97,000, as well as $6000 of KiwiSaver contributions ($3000 of their own and $3000 from their employer). The total cost to the employer would be $103,000.

However, if the employee was offered $100,000 as a total remuneration package, they would receive $94,000 and the same $6000 of KiwiSaver contributions. This would cost the employer $100,000.

Under the KiwiSaver Act, New Zealand employers are required to contribute a minimum of 3% of an employee’s gross pay if the employee is a contributing member of KiwiSaver.

Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson​ said while the total remuneration approach wasn’t prohibited, it was disappointing to see so many employers using it.

“This is not how KiwiSaver is designed to operate, as the legislation clearly states that compulsory contributions must be paid on top of gross salary or wages except to extent that parties otherwise agree,” she said.

“The prevalence of a total remuneration approach may explain why some KiwiSaver members have taken a savings suspension and not contributing to the scheme while in paid work.”

It was also possible some employees were not aware their employer had included KiwiSaver contributions in their pay package and assumed they were being made on top of their earnings.

KiwiSaver has more than three million members, representing around 96% of New Zealand’s working age population. However, around 39% of members do not currently contribute to their KiwiSaver accounts.

Earlier research by Te Ara Ahunga Ora found 66% of non-contributing KiwiSaver members were experiencing periods of reduced labour market participation because they were studying, full-time parenting, or unemployed. Why the remaining 34% chose not to contribute was not known.

When KiwiSaver was introduced in 2007, guidance for employers said they, along with employees, had a stake in “lifting the saving performance of New Zealand.”

“Increased savings helps employees enjoy a higher standard of living in retirement and also increases the supply of domestic savings that can be invested in New Zealand businesses, helping local businesses grow,” the guidance said.

Wrightson said the latest research suggested that joint approach to retirement savings was no longer common and “the removal of the incentive that is the employer contribution on top of salary or wages goes against the spirit of the scheme – potentially putting people off from contributing.”