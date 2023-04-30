Losses have stunned KiwiSavers into doing nothing

Savers often refuse to sell an investment on which they have lost money, until it has returned to the price they originally paid for it. It’s called the ‘disposition effect’.

KiwiSaver investors are showing an extreme reluctance to changing manager, and fund managers think deeply-ingrained psychological biases are the reason.

It has been a roller coaster ride for people with money in KiwiSaver since the Covid-19 pandemic began to unfold in late 2019.

Last year was a particularly tough time for savers with growth funds down on average 13.4% over the calendar year, data from Morningstar shows.

The start of 2023 has been much kinder to savers, but Murray Harris, head of KiwiSaver and distribution at Milford, said many savers who might be considering shifting to a new provider appeared to be waiting for their balances to recover before they make the switch.

Harris said the number of people switching from one KiwiSaver scheme to another was unusually low.

“It’s been going on since January last year,” he said.

Bruce McLachlan, chief executive of Fisher Funds, went further. “Industry transfers are pretty much at an all-time low on an annualised basis,” he said. “There’s a strange psychology behind it.”

Data from Inland Revenue shows in January and February just 13,085 people switched from one KiwiSaver provider to another. In the same months in 2021, a total of 23,413 people switched provider.

Harris and McLachlan believed a form of confused aversion to taking action while balances are at a depressed level was behind saver reluctance to switch provider.

“You have got members who have seen their balances drop, who were probably considering moving to another provider, but they’ve gone, ‘Oh, my balance is down. I will wait for it to recover, then I will move’,” Harris said.

They are not alone in that suspicion. KiwiSaver analyst Clive Fernandes from National Capital, said people were apprehensive of moving till they made up their losses.

Behavioural economists have identified many psychological biases that hinder investors from making rational decisions. These biases often have catchy titles like loss aversion, recency bias, herd mentality bias, and confirmation bias.

The bias Harris, McLachlan and Fernandes are referring fits closely with two recognised biases – the disposition effect, and anchoring.

The CFA Institute, which is a membership association for chartered financial analysts, says the disposition effect is the propensity of investors to be more likely to sell an investment that has increased in price relative to its initial cost, than an investment that has decreased in price.

Anchoring was the term for investors fixating on something irrelevant, such as the previous high of their balance.

SUPPLIED Many KiwiSavers are reluctant to shift provider, says Murray Harris, head of KiwiSaver and distribution at Milford Asset Management.

Harris said the KiwiSaver industry had done well in persuading savers not to switch from growth funds to lower risk conservative funds after markets had fallen.

That resulted in thousands of KiwiSaver investors losing money in the early days of the Covid pandemic, after they switched from growth to conservative funds only to see markets recover as governments spent heavily propping up economic activity, central banks cut interest rates.

“I think there’s confusion in the message between ‘don’t go from growth to cash because of volatility, be a long-term investor’, with ‘don’t change providers’,” Harris said.

“They feel like they are leaving something behind,” he said.

Harris said people who shifted from a growth fund at one KiwiSaver to a growth fund at another were still invested in growth assets.

“You’re not leaving anything behind,” he said.

“There’s never a bad time to move KiwiSaver providers.”

Shifting provider could result in people actually making back losses faster than if they stayed with their current provider, he said.

“There’s maybe a lack of understanding of how markets work.”

Bruce McLachlan, chief executive of KiwiSaver provider Fisher Funds, had also been observing the historically low level of switching.

supplied Bruce McLachlan, chief executive of Fisher Funds, says people tend to check their balances less when markets are falling.

But he said there were other reasons for the historically low level of switching.

Fisher Funds had observed people checking their balances less often in 2022 than they had in heady periods when markets were rising rapidly.

So big were falls in KiwiSaver balances that even the regular savings workers made from their salaries, topped up with matching employer contributions, and subsidies from the government, could not prevent the total combined balances of KiwiSaver funds falling in the 2022 calendar year.

Morningstar said at end of 2022 the combined balances of the KiwiSaver funds it tracked, which represented the vast majority of KiwiSaver funds on offer, added up to $86.5 billion.

That was down from $88.9b at the end of 2021.

Harris said the year had started relatively positively for KiwiSavers, but Milford remained cautious.

In its active growth fund it had about 60% of investor money invested in shares, compared to the more usual 80%.

“There’s still a lot to play out on interest rates and inflation on the consumer, in particular,” Harris said.

Impacts of that here and overseas could include rising unemployment, and households spending less, dragging down company earnings.

“It’s probably not before the end of this year that that plays out fully,” he said.

KiwiSaver growth funds generally invest in a mix of local and overseas shares, and other assets.