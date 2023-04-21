Tech company boss demands staff return to office, applauds worker who sold family dog to comply

A US tech company boss who ordered remote workers back to the office suggested many staff had been quiet quitters, was sceptical that people could be both fulltime workers and fulltime caregivers, and praised a worker who sold the family dog to comply with the return-to-office requirement.

An edited video of the comments made by James Clarke, CEO of digital marketing and technology company Clearlink, was uploaded to Reddit and YouTube, leading to an online backlash.

Vice reported that Clearlink got the sites to take the video down, citing a copyright claim. But Vice said it had been able to obtain a copy, which was being reproduced online.

In early April, Clarke told staff that anyone living within 50 miles (80km) of the company’s new headquaters in Draper, Utah – essentially part of Salt Lake City – would have to come into the office four days a week, with limited exceptions.

That decision had been made to improve the company’s performance amid a “challenging” environment, Clarke said.

The move was a reversal of earlier company policy, with Clarke having said as recently as late October that he had no plans to require staff to be in the office, Vice reported.

The company, which recently had a round of layoffs, told employees that “circumstances” had “changed”.

Clarke made the comments that were leaked online during a virtual town hall meeting last week.

Google Maps The new Clearlink headquarters, in Future Way, Draper, Utah

The Vice report includes an edited 4-minute video showing Clarke making the controversial comments.

It includes Clarke saying one staff member “went out and sold their family dog” as a result of his decisions.

“Which breaks my heart as someone who’s been at the head of the humanisation of pets movement in other businesses that we’ve built,” Clarke said.

He appeared to make the remark as an example to back up a statement about sacrifice for the company.

“I’m all-in in what we’re doing here at Clearlink ... and I’ve sacrificed, and those of you that are here have sacrificed greatly to be here as well, to be away from your family.”

Clarke is also shown saying that some workers had already “quietly quit” their positions “but are taking a paycheck”.

“One month this year alone I got data that about 30 of you didn’t even open, or crack open, laptops. And those are all remote employees, including their manager,” Clarke said.

He raised the possibility some developers could be working for two different companies, although he acknowledged he didn’t know if that was happening, and said he hoped it wasn’t the case.

Clarke also said many content writers were exclusively using AI to write. “I can do that in about 30 minutes of an 8-hour workday,” Clarke said.

“So what do we need to do. Let’s put out 30 to 50 times our normal production.”

On childcare, Clarke said it had been debated for hours, with some “heated” and “tearful” conversations.

“In some ways breadwinning mothers were hit the very hardest by this pandemic,” he said.

“Many of you have tried to tend your own children ... also manage your own demanding work schedules and responsibilities.”

He knew those workers were doing their best, but it could be argued that “generally this path is neither fair to your employer, nor fair to those children”.

“Now, I don’t necessarily believe that, but I do believe that only the rarest fulltime caregivers can also be productive and fulltime employees at the same time,” Clarke said.

He also commented that he had been compared by workers at the company to a “convicted Wall Street felon”, and had been criticised for his faith and for where he went to college (university).

Clearlink’s move into its new headquarters, which had been built for another company, was announced in February. At the time, Clarke said the move was the “ultimate game changer”.

“In a world where virtual has become the norm, augmenting our physical has already yielded a myriad of dividends,” he said.

Clarke founded Clearlink in 2001, sold it in 2011, then bought back into the company in 2021.

In an article in Utah Business in 2022, Clarke said the hardest part of returning to the company was that during the Covid era “we aren’t together in a physical space”.

“We miss out on that tactile, real element that the best of business requires. Getting to know the current employees and trying to pivot and scale the business has been challenging in this virtual environment,” he wrote.