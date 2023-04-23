Last tenant standing on the hook for $15,000 bill for unpaid rent and damage

With his name alone on the agreement, a Christchurch renter became solely liable for months of missing rent and damages. (File photo)

A man has been lumped with a bill for more than $15,000 after his new flatmates fell behind on rent.

According to a decision from the Tenancy Tribunal, Cayden Hagenaar signed up to a flat in Ilam Rd in Christchurch with three others tenants in 2021. When the time came to renew the lease, Hagenaar was the only one who wanted to stay.

He found replacement flatmates but, because he didn’t update paperwork to include their names, became solely responsible for upholding the $700-a-week tenancy agreement.

This became a problem in 2022 when the new flatmates didn’t pay their share of the rent, racking up $7,699.90 inarrears in Hagenaar’s name before the tenancy was terminated on June 15.

Upon termination the landlords had to do extensive repairs and cleaning. An oven door was missing and the cook top had cracked. Keys were not returned, so several locks needed to be replaced, costing $827.

The Tenancy Tribunal adjudicator found that issues were not helped by the landlords’ failure to keep track of the situation.

The landlords verbally accepted a new tenant during 2021 – who would be staying on in 2022 – and in January 2022 said they wanted a new tenancy agreement, but this never happened.

For some time after January 2022 Hagenaar was able to make rent, but one or more flatmates stopped paying their full share. One occupant, the adjudicator noted, was someone who the landlords had rejected in 2021.

The adjudicator said it was “obvious” Hagenaar had flatmates who should have been contributing, and said the tenant could take those flatmates to the Disputes Tribunal, but as it stood Hagenaar was liable for the unpaid rent and damages.

Damages – which included $1632 in rubbish removal and $1520 for wall repairs and dog damage – brought the total awarded to the landlords to $15,056.

When accounting for the $2800 bond and the $2000 awarded for the landlords’ failure to provide heating for most of the tenancy, Hagenaar was left with $10,256 to pay.