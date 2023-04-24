Woman claims landlords' 'Christian values' barred male overnight visitor

A woman says she felt ‘watched’ by her landlords, who didn’t want a male guest to sleep over.

A woman’s rights were breached when she wasn't allowed a male guest in her flat partly because of the landlords’ “religious views”.

However, according to a Tenancy Tribunal decision, the woman had a history of overstaying guests and the dispute was likely a case of mutual “overreaction”.

Christchurch woman Jenniffer Medina​ wanted to let a male friend stay over before his return to the United States, but when she asked for permission, she claimed her landlords said it would be “against their Christian values”.

Medina told the tribunal she believed this was a breach of her privacy, and unfair to the point of feeling harassed by landlords David and Karen Porter.

The Porters lived in a property directly in front of Medina’s flat. According to the tribunal adjudicator’s decision, Medina felt they “were watching her and attempting to control her life”.

The adjudicator found that while “religious views” was a reason for the landlords’ decision to deny Medina’s request for a male guest to stay over, it was not the primary one.

Earlier in Medina’s tenancy, she had a friend stay over who was in a difficult position. The landlords agreed to let the friend stay for three weeks, but it turned into seven months. They were more likely concerned about a repeat of that situation, the adjudicator said.

Medina initially didn’t say how long the man would stay for, fuelling the landlords’ concern.

STUFF Do you know your rights as a tenant? Don't worry, we've got it covered.

Once they were told via text message that the man would return to the United States within weeks they changed their mind, but didn’t tell Medina. They told the adjudicator this was because Medina wouldn’t meet them in person and had given her notice to leave.

Tenants have a right to visitors, and to be prevented from having a short-term visitor was considered a breach of Medina’s right to quiet enjoyment of the premises.

However, the adjudicator found that the breach was not harassment-level, “nor do I consider that it was the Porters’ intention to cause her distress”.

“It appears that both parties have potentially overreacted in the situation.”

No damages were awarded, but the landlords had to reimburse Medina’s filing fee.