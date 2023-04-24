Home loan interest rates up to 0.5% higher for investors - Canstar

The suburbs that have seen the biggest falls were in Wellington, including Seatoun, where median values fell $389,800 in a year, Plimmerton, which fell $359,950, and Southgate, which fell $333,150.

Property investors face home loan interest rates up to 0.47% higher than owner-occupiers, according to a Canstar analysis.

CoreLogic’s head of research Nick Goodall said it was also possible the market would see more investor-specific interest rates introduced, which could add another headwind to a market that is becoming increasingly unattractive to investors.

Goodall’s prediction was partly based of lessons from previous market downturns.

He said the GFC showed investors were more willing to walk away from property deals that were going bad than owner-occupiers, who would do almost anything to remain in their homes.

Goodall said this fact could result in banks perceiving this borrower group as being inherently more risky.

“In Australia they actually quite openly charge different rates for investors than they do for owner-occupiers,” he said.

According to Canstar, a survey of the country’s banks and largest second-tier lenders showed owner-occupiers faced an average 6.83% interest rate on one-year terms, and 6.7% on two-year terms.

Investors, by comparison, faced 7.3% on a one-year term, and 7.15% on a two-year term.

On a floating rate, the average owner-occupier rate sat at 8.03%, while investor rates on average sat at 8.31%

Investors and owner-occupiers faced more similar rates on longer-term loans, although investors rates remained higher.

Goodall said the differences between investor and owner-occupier rates may have been down to the parameters Canstar used.

Both groups were defined as having a 20% deposit and loans available up to $500,000.

Stuff Nick Goodall from CoreLogic said house price falls may start to ease in as little as three months.

Goodall said most investors today needed a 40% deposit due to loan-to-value ratio restrictions, so using this smaller deposits for the analysis may have resulted in investors being considered riskier.

“I would be surprised if a 40%-equity investor was being charged more than a 20% owner-occupier borrower,” he said.

Canstar’s analysis also showed thirty-four home loan rates were increased in the past week, as banks respond to the prospect of inflation that is higher for longer than previously expected.

Glen McLeod, director of Edge Mortgages, said investor interest rates had been around for about five years, but most mortgage advisers knew that if they were applied it was possible to push back, and get clients an owner-occupier rate.

A borrower was more likely to be hit with a higher investor rate if they went directly to the bank, McLeod said, because they would not be aware they could negotiate.

Investor rates were usually applied when an investor had five or six properties, because at that point the portfolio could be seen as a commercial enterprise.

When that happened, the repayment time usually fell from 25-30 years down to 15 years, and a commercial interest rate was applied, which were currently higher than residential rates.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF If mortgage interest deductibility stays in place, Michael Burge says a lot of investors will be in trouble.

Investor Michael Burge, who bought a dozen homes during the pandemic, said he had heard of banks having different rates for investors in the past, but it was not something he had experienced since he started investing.

He said the higher interest rates for investors that Canstar recorded was likely down to the company using investors with only a 20% deposit, because this group would likely face a premium for failing to meet loan to value ratio rules.

Canstar’s data suggested there was very little difference between two, three, four and five-year terms, suggesting lenders expected interest rates to stay stable over the coming years.

The averages for these terms all sat in the mid-to-high 6% range for owner-occupiers, and the high 6% range for investors.

Westpac is currently advertising a special three-year rate of 5.99%.

Burge said this suggested the bank was forecasting interest rates would not stay high for a prolonged period.