Marketing disaster or smart move? The unfortunate position of NZ's own Bed Bath & Beyond

Retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond has filed for bankruptcy in the United States, but its namesake in New Zealand is an unrelated company.

Being associated with United States homeware giant Bed Bath & Beyond may have been a smart move at the time, but now the unrelated New Zealand business has no choice but to cop fall out from its namesake’s demise.

Auckland-based Bed Bath & Beyond changed its name from Linen for Less years ago, taking advantage of the name not being trademarked here and leverage the profile of the US giant.

But in recent months the US big-box retailer, once considered a market leader, has fallen from grace, rapidly losing shoppers and burning through cash.

The retailer, which also owns BuyBuy Baby chain in the US, has for months struggled to regain its financial footing following a series of failed turnaround attempts.

READ MORE:

* US retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond, a separate entity to NZ chain, files for bankruptcy

* Large Timaru retailers to shift sites at the end of 2024

* Retailer confirms it will close Timaru CBD store to move to new development



Its sales have slumped and in the three months to January and the company reported a net loss of US$451 million (NZ$734m).

On Sunday Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy protection following months of financial strife, and confirmed it would eventually close its 360 Bed, Bath & Beyond and 120 BuyBuy stores.

The planned closures come after the business was unable to secure any new finance, and a series of events for the retailer that once had more than 1500 stores worldwide.

In September, Bed Bath & Beyond said it would close 150 stores and layoff 20% of its workforce, this coincided with the sudden death of the company’s chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal, who fell from a New York building just two days after the announcement.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff The local New Zealand Bed, Bath and Beyond retail chain has 56 stores spread across the country.

At its peak, Bed Bath & Beyond had sales revenue of more than US$12 billion but in recent years it has struggled to make the transition to online shopping and fend off competition for discount giants, Walmart and Target.

Linen for Less changed its name to Bed, Bath & Beyond at a time when the US company was considered one of the world’s largest homewares retailers.

University of Canterbury marketing professor Ekant Veer called Bed Bath & Beyond’s rebrand a “smart move at the time” but warned it would cause confusion and uncertainty for local consumers.

“By using the same name, even though they changed the logo, they did leverage a lot of the benefits of Bed Bath & Beyond US and that is probably what has built their business up to the point it is. But as with anything, as soon as you get the benefits you might have to deal with the negatives as well,” Veer said.

“What most people in New Zealand probably don’t know is that [the two] are not related at all.

“If the New Zealand operation was publicly listed then you might have seen an effect on the stock price, but as far as the consumer experience, as long as that is maintained, you probably won’t see a lot of change happening with local purchases.”

Veer said Bed Bath & Beyond would perhaps be lucky with minimal impact given its market was fuelled by occasional purchases.

“If it was a product or a product line that required long term support and service ... absolutely. But the nature of Bed Bath & Beyond NZ is that unless you are buying something like a bed, there probably aren’t a lot of goods where people would be concerned about long term service or warranty, so you probably won’t see a lot of people move their purchases because these are often instant purchases.”

The local Bed Bath & Beyond was not immune to the same challenges facing the US company, however, he said.

Supplied The New Zealand Bed Bath and Beyond business is not expected to be significantly impacted by the bankruptcy of the unrelated US retailer of the same name, says Ekant Veer.

For example, people not spending so much money on interiors but spending more on exteriors because after the Covid-19 lockdowns, he said

Veer said he would not recommend the local business change its name, but rather add New Zealand to the end to make the connection local.

Veer said the local boss of Bed Bath & Beyond had said he intended to write to its loyalty scheme members to reassure them that it was a separate entity and was not in the financial position of the US business.

Trevor Brown, chief executive of Bed, Bath & Beyond in New Zealand, said he did not believe the customers or its suppliers were confused or concerned by the name similarity.

“Although we trade under a similar name, we are not associated with the company in the USA in any way,” Brown said in a statement.

“It’s business as usual for us.”

AP Nearly empty shelves are seen at a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Florida, United States.

Bed Bath & Beyond was established here in 1995. The US company was established in the early 1970s.

Retail commentator Chris Wilkinson, managing director of First Retail Group, said that despite confusion over the name, Bed Bath & Beyond here was doing well and growing.

“In New Zealand the brand has been growing and in particular, building bigger stores and benefitting from people’s home improvement focus post pandemic,” said Wilkinson.

The chain had been good for traditional town centres because it did not always focus on big-box retail or out-of-town centres.”