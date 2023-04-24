Ex-employee accused of trying to hit boss with car gets pay out

Simon Louttit was found to have been “unnecessarily aggressive” with an employee. (File photo)

Disagreements around a company’s vaccination policy saw tensions boil over at a Christchurch building firm, with the boss accusing an ex-employee of trying to run him over shortly after being fired.

Building consent officer Kevin Maher was ordered out of Solution Team Ltd’s office by an “unnecessarily aggressive” Simon Louttit – business owner and Maher’s boss – in December 2021.

Maher refused to disclose his vaccination status until he saw the company’s policy on the matter.

After telling Maher to hand over his key to the office, Louttit followed him to the company car park, allegedly yelling abuse and later accusing Maher of trying to hit him with his car.

READ MORE:

* Underpaid car mechanic awarded $63,000 by Employment Relations Authority

* Contracting business breached rights of 75 staff

* Christchurch carpenter gets $20,000 compensation for constructive dismissal



It wasn’t always this “toxic”, the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) found in its April 2023 determination.

For the first three years of Maher’s part-time employment there were no issues. But come the first Covid-19 lockdown in March-May 2020, the company suggested to Maher he wouldn’t be paid, as he had a full time job elsewhere.

Maher successfully objected, but in late May was sent an email by Louttit saying the company needed to downsize because of the pandemic, and suggested Maher may be on the chopping block for “low competency” reasons.

The employee successfully objected to that also. Although his competency was questioned informally one more time in mid-2021, concerns were never formally raised with Maher, instead left in an unsent email.

STUFF How the Employment Relations Authority works. (Video first published in June 2021)

Fast-forward to December 2021, Solutions Team Ltd was keen on a vaccination policy, so they could “respond generically” to clients who asked about employees’ vaccination status.

Maher – who at the time was fully vaccinated – told Louttit he wanted to see the company’s policy before disclosing his status, a request the ERA later said was “arguably an objectively reasonable position” though ultimately “unnecessarily obstructive and/or overly pedantic”.

This stubbornness likely provoked Louttit, according to the ERA.

Comparing conflicting accounts about that afternoon, the ERA determined Louttit likely became confrontational when approaching Maher at his desk in the open-plan office on December 2, 2021.

Maher had his headphones on. Louttit removed the jack point to begin a conversation, which became heated, boiling over when Louttit told Maher to hand over his key to the office and leave.

Louttit then followed Maher – who was reportedly “made a scene”, loudly farewelling his colleagues – to the car park, standing in front of the employee’s vehicle as he tried to leave.

Maher told the ERA Louttit’s aggression gave him reoccurring nightmares.

Maher was dismissed, the ERA said, because Louttit and his then-business partner assumed Maher was unvaccinated.

This was a breach of the Employment Relations Act, because the company never told workers they’d be dismissed for being unvaccinated and didn’t follow the relevant processes.

Maher also wasn’t offered a chance to formally challenge his dismissal, also a breach of the Act.

The ERA found Louttit, rather than reflect on his “reactive actions” on December 2, “doubled down”.

“This is suggestive of a closed mind at best or at worst, that the decision to dismiss was otherwise ill-motivated.”

Maher was awarded $23,267 – or 20 weeks of work – in lost wages, though the ERA noted it was an “unusual situation” considering Maher already occupied a full time and “relatively well remunerated” job.

He was awarded an additional $17,000 compensation relating to humiliation and distress, after a 25% discount was awarded for Maher’s own actions, which the ERA found “significantly contributed” to the circumstances.

A further smaller sum for “other money lost” brought the total award to over $43,000.