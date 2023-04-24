Markets wrap: KFC price rises add spice to deathly quiet Monday

Prices have risen at KFC, and that has helped boost Restaurant Brands’ total sales.

Investors in Restaurant Brands have devoured good news from the fast food investment company with relish.

Restaurant Brands’ total sales for the first three months of the year jumped by $33.2 million as its customers were forced to swallow price rises.

That took its total sales to just under $309m, which acting group chief executive Arif Khan said was a 12% increase compared to the same period last year.

Sales were boosted by a post-Omicron recovery in custom, as well as the company lifting prices in all its markets.

READ MORE:

* 'Not even sparrow-sized': Is KFC's chicken shrinking?

* Owner of KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, lifts NZ sales 11% on Covid recovery, price increases

* Restaurant Brands lifts NZ sales by $51m; Covid closures cost it $26m



Food inflation has been running hot, with food prices 12.1% higher in March compared to the same time last year, a rate of growth not seen since the end of the 1980s.

Trading on a quiet Monday before Anzac Day was positive, but Restaurant Brands’ shares’ value at $6.95 remains well down of over $15 in 2021.

Restaurant Brands operates New Zealand franchises for KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr. and Taco Bell, but also has KFC franchises in New South Wales, Australia and California, as well as Taco Bell and Pizza Hut franchises in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Fried chicken can be real comfort food. Packed with salt and other flavours, it initiates a hedonic response in the brain. Too much of it, however, can lead to health issues.

There were precious few announcements of note on Monday, but Tower chose the day to tell investors that despite flood and cyclone impacts, global credit rating agency AM Best had reaffirmed its “Financial Strength Rating” as A- (Excellent).

The insurer had a stable outlook.

Tower chairperson, Michael Stiassny said Tower remained resilient following “recent large events”. The Auckland Anniversary weekend flooding in late January, and the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle in February.

The insurer’s share price took a battering in the aftermath of those two extreme weather events.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff There were desperate, and desperately sad scenes in Auckland when flooding left homes innundated, and many households fleeing to higher ground.

It started trading on Monday at 62 cents per share.

On January 16, Tower’s shares were worth 7.35c.

Around the world market nerves over bank failures continue to settle.

Standard & Poor’s issued a report saying it believed banks in the Asia-Pacific region could withstand higher funding costs and other knock-on effects from the volatility in some global banking markets.

Fears for a global banking crisis rose after two US banks failed in March, which was then followed by the Swiss Government brokering a deal for UBS to buy the troubled Credit Suisse.

But the S&P report struck a cautious note.

“History shows that contagion can have a lag,” it said.

A significant erosion of confidence beyond US regional banks or after the Credit Suisse takeover could lead to negative rating actions in Asia-Pacific,” it said.

However, it did not expect that to happen.

Australian banks are about to enter their half-year reporting cycle. On Thursday, Bank of New Zealand will announce its half-year results.

ANZ will announce its half-year results on May 5.

Bank profits have been under the spotlight with pressure on the Government to order a supermarket-style “market study” into banks by the Commerce Commission.

KPMG’s latest analysis of bank profits suggested banks’ run of record profits may be over, but they were well-capitalised, and operated under much stricter regulations than US banks.

On the Australian sharemarket, on Monday, an uninvited takeover bid for giant “deathcare” business Invocare was withdrawn.

As well as being a big deal in the funeral business in Australia, Invocare is also the largest funeral provider in New Zealand, where it trades under multiple brands including Simplicity Funerals, Value Cremations, Whitestone Funerals, Eco-friendly Funerals, and Morrisons.

Invocare’s board had rejected TPG Global’s bid for the company, saying it undervalued Invocare, which was two years into a “reset”.

But the board told its shareholders that it was willing to listen to a fresh, higher offer for the company.