Hundreds of employers have struggled with Covid-19 issues, cases show

Why have there been so any Covid-19-related employment issues?

It’s been three years since the Covid-19 pandemic began but employers are still being taken to the Employment Relations Authority over Covid-related employment issues.

A manual search of the Employment Relations Authority site shows since April 2020 there have been 333 Covid-19 related hearings.

A lot of them involved employment issues related to the vaccine mandate and people disclosing whether they had been vaccinated.

That was the case for Kevin Maher, who was found to have been unjustifiably dismissed by his then-employer Solutions Team for not disclosing his vaccination status. He was awarded $17,500 in compensation and $23,267 for lost wages.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Government workers fail in claim that vaccine mandate breaches human rights

* Vaccinated staff required? Worksafe issues advice

* Job termination and no compensation likely for unvaccinated workers



In February a healthcare worker who was let go after failing to comply with the Covid-19 vaccine mandate was awarded more than $43,000. Others have been stung for paying staff incorrectly throughout lockdowns.

Hotel chain Millennium & Copthorne had to pay $21,000 to 12 staff it made redundant after Covid hit, totalling $252,000 in October 2022, after it failed to consult properly while trying to save its business.

Other employees were successful in their claims, including a border worker and a teacher who were both let go due to not getting the vaccine.

Jack Rainbow, associate at Dundas Street Employment Lawyers, said there had been a number of cases in which the employee took a principled opposition to the vaccine itself, as opposed to any unjustified actions of the employer.

That led to them being unsuccessful because the Employment Relations Authority did not have the jurisdiction to find the government-imposed mandates unlawful.

STUFF How the Employment Relations Authority works. (Video first published in June 2021)

“Where individuals have had more success has largely been around process, or lack thereof.”

Many Covid-related employment decisions found that while there was a substantive reason or justification for the imposition of a vaccine requirement, the employers failed to follow fair and reasonable processes when giving effect to that vaccine requirement, which resulted in the termination of employment being found to be unjustified, he said.

”The most common faults in the process are inadequate consultation and the failure to provide all relevant information to an employee, prior to dismissal.”

There had been a “significant” number of Covid-19 related cases that had come before the ERA and Employment Court in the past 24 months, he said, which was largely due to the fact that Covid-19 affected every workplace in the country in one form or another.

There were many reasons why employers got the processes wrong when it came to dealing with Covid-19 related employment issues, he said.

One was timing and the fact that with lockdowns, level changes and rule changes, employers were often left scrambling to consult with staff in a short amount time.

This often resulted in corners being cut, when there should have been a carefully stepped through a fair and reasonable process before proceeding to termination of employment, Rainbow said.

“As we have seen elsewhere, Covid-19 vaccine requirements were also a very contentious issue and evoked strong views on both sides.

“Anecdotally we have heard that this made consultation fraught in many instances and subject to misinformation and mistrust. Unsurprisingly this meant meaningful exploration of the issues and alternatives was difficult in many cases.”

While Covid-19 raised many new and novel issues, employment law as a whole did not change, Rainbow said.

“General principles of employment law must still guide these novel processes, and are still the lens within which the employment institutions will judge the actions taken by employers and employees.”

Paul O’Neil, head of legal and general counsel at the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA) said it was “unprecedented times for everyone” with legislation that was not that easy for any employer to grapple with.

He said many of the association’s 7100 members came to it for support and advice about Covid-related issues during the pandemic.

“The EMA supported its members with information and advice throughout Covid as they did their best to navigate its challenges, but given the number of different issues it presented, both economic and health-related, it was inevitable that some issues would turn into disputes that required determination by the ERA.

“In our view it was often mistakes around processes which were novel and untested rather than intentional breaches of the employment relationship.”