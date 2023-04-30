Mr KiwiSaver: The man behind the largest New Zealand-owned KiwiSaver business

Bruce McLachlan, chief executive of Fisher Funds, now the largest New Zealand-owned KiwiSaver business.

Bruce McLachlan is chief of the largest New Zealand-owned and controlled KiwiSaver provider Fisher Funds, but he can’t understand why anyone would want to read about him.

Yes, KiwiSaver is interesting, he says.

“KiwiSaver really matters. It’s so important to our country, to our company, to our investors.”

And, yes, the founder of the business, Carmel Fisher was interesting, McLachlan says.

“When you’re Carmel running it, and you’re name’s on the door, and you’re a personality, you’re really, really important.”

But not him.

He sees himself as temporary head of an intergenerational, locally-owned fund manager, investing about $22 billion for savers. He doesn’t see himself as a figurehead.

And yet his career has almost perfectly spanned the modern history of New Zealand banking and fund management, beginning in the early 1980s as the country embarked on an extremely rapid deregulation, which led to what Auckland academic Jane Kelsey called the Fire economy, where finance, insurance and real estate grew and grew to take up a greater and greater part of people’s incomes, and the economy.

A sudden change in family circumstances when he was 16 led to an unexpectedly early entry into the world of work for McLachlan, who was one of seven children in a Wellington family supported on the income of an intelligent, hardworking father, who himself left school early to enter the workforce at 14.

STUFF Fisher Funds has grown dramatically since its launch 25 years ago.

“I went from expecting to go back to school to having to make some pretty urgent decisions,” McLachlan says.

He “fell” into the Reserve Bank, which in those days hired a handful of school-leavers each year.

It was a brilliant stroke of luck. McLachlan suddenly had money. He did a commerce degree part-time at Victoria University in Wellington, close by the Reserve Bank offices on The Terrace, finishing his education in the perfect moment to ride the deregulation bow-wave.

“The year I finished my degree was in 1984, which was the year Lange/Douglas came in and completely deregulated the financial system. I was in the right place at the right time,” he says.

His journey to Fisher Funds took him first into a bond trading operation, and then into mainstream banking, rising to be general manager of Westpac in New Zealand, and then chief executive of The Co-operative Bank.

It’s ironic that he ended up as chief executive of Fisher Funds, because while his early bond-trading days left him with an abiding interest in markets, he says he wasn’t much good at it.

But “what we do here is a million miles away from what I was doing.”

Younger people struggle to understand how locked-down and regulated New Zealand used to be. When he started at the Reserve Bank, the New Zealand dollar had yet to be floated.

“It was an extraordinary education from 1985 through to 1990, that five years. The absolute wild west. They deregulated everything,” he says.

“My era was the era of the Sir John Keys who went on to do amazing things globally, but it was not my forte. I learnt a lot, and it helps me a lot now. But I leave my team to do all that.”

Brendon O'Hagan/Stuff Carmel Fisher, founder of Fisher Funds, was arguably the most famous fund manager in the country in the early days of KiwiSaver.

When Carmel Fisher launched Fisher Funds into KiwiSaver in 2006, it positioned itself as a locally-owned, mass-market, active growth manager, which marketed directly to the public.

It is a growth manager, with its fund managers aiming to buy shares in companies with the best growth prospects. McLachlan says the founder’s beliefs remain the backbone of what Fisher Funds does.

It has grown through a mix of popular appeal, and through snapping up rival KiwiSaver schemes including Tower, Huljich and Aon, culminating last year with a $310 million deal to buy Kiwi Wealth, Kiwibank’s related KiwiSaver scheme. The deal took Fisher’s funds under management to about $22b.

At the end of December, Kiwi Wealth’s KiwiSaver funds held just under $6.36b of people’s savings. Fishers’ two KiwiSaver schemes held $7.26b.

Only ANZ and ASB boast largest KiwiSaver schemes.

McLachlan says that helped keep two New Zealand success stories in New Zealand hands, albeit by merging them.

“There was a real chance of Kiwi Wealth ending up in offshore hands,” he says.

The deal bulked up Fisher, giving it more scope to invest, but the deal also got Fishers its lucrative KiwiSaver default status back, having lost it in 2021.

As a result, Fisher Funds, which is majority-owned by the Toi Foundation community trust (which also owns TSB bank), now has about 500,000 savers, including many who joined Kiwi Wealth when it was still Gareth Morgan Investments, run by the eponymous economist.

“His fundamental starting point was New Zealanders really shouldn’t have anything invested in New Zealand assets, or even Australian assets,” McLachlan says.

“They should be international. They’ve got their homes here, their incomes here, they already have too much exposure to New Zealand.”

Morgan was “bold” in trying to position for big macro-economic shifts, he says.

After Morgan left, Kiwi Wealth KiwiSaver changed to become much more similar to other KiwiSaver schemes, McLachlan says.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Gareth Morgan battled for a better deal for investors, and who worked out a set of economic policies he felt would unleash the country’s potential.

But over the rest of the year, the Kiwi Wealth way will be subsumed into the Fisher Funds way, and McLachlan acknowledges it’s up to him to persuade Kiwi Wealth investors that that’s a good thing.

“They’re giving us the benefit of the doubt. They are interested what the changes we are going to do, and they are interested in how we perform, and I wouldn’t want it any other way,” he says.

“We’ve bought the business, but we’ve got earn their respect.”

“You’ve got to prove that customers are no worse off, and preferably much better off,” he says.

There have so far been about 20 redundancies, and more will follow, as duplication is removed. But McLachlan says Kiwi Wealth brought a lot to Fishers, including expertise in private equity and venture capital.

The most visible part of the coming together will be the removal of the Kiwi Wealth brand later this year, and the merging of the three KiwiSaver schemes Fisher now has. Its own scheme, the old Tower scheme (called Fisher Two) and the Kiwi Wealth scheme.

“We will end up with one or two, we haven’t made the final decision.”

McLachlan was shoulder-tapped while he was chief executive of The Co-operative Bank by Fisher herself in 2017 to lead the fund manager, which is based in upmarket Auckland North Shore suburb of Takapuna.

It’s something of an alternative financial centre for Auckland with Fast-growing life insurer Partners Life, and rival fund manager Juno based there.

He relishes being in a growth industry after the “mature” business of banking, and doesn’t miss the endless meetings that are the bane of bank executives.

He doesn’t have an assistant because he likes to run his own diary.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Bruce McLachlan runs his own diary. He refuses to have an assistant.

“Assistants? What do they do? They actually just book you in meetings all day. It’s a way for other people to grab your diary,” he says.

“I’m a lot freer to put my efforts into what I want to.”

While Carmel Fisher was a fund manager, first and foremost, McLachlan does not get involved in investment decisions with Fishers’ fund managers.

“I leave them to do their jobs.”

The way to get the best out of people is to set clear mandates, clear objectives, and then trust them to do their jobs, he says.

“I didn’t want them second-guessing what I am thinking about markets. They are way better at their job than I would ever be.”

Fisher managers had a “pretty average” year in 2022, but McLachlan says that was a result of a market style shift during which the growth companies Fishers favours fell out of favour with other investors. Since then, markets have swung back Fishers’ way.

But short-term performance isn’t what managers are measured on.

“Our focus is, have we got the best stocks for the decade? All the effort of our team goes into that, not who’s going to win over the next year,” he says.

ROB STOCK/Stuff Fisher Funds is one of the most recognised KiwiSaver brands thanks to its direct advertising.

During his career, McLachlan has seen a lot of economic crises and shocks, but it’s an early one that stands out for its shock and scale.

“The 1987 crash was huge,” he says. “The immediate impact on the country as a whole was huge. In terms of impact that was by far the biggest, and was the catalyst for lots of long-term changes.”

The global financial crisis was pretty challenging, and it could have been much, much worse, he thinks.

He was general manager of Westpac NZ, and says if the taxpayer had not guaranteed the smaller players in the banking and finance market, many would have failed.

“You would have had such a contraction, such a loss of wealth,” he says.

He thinks the shadow of 1987 only really disappeared in the last few years. He watched the rise of popular share investment platform Sharesies with interest.

“For 30 years nearly, the vast majority of New Zealanders wouldn’t touch shares.”

Most investors coped well with the market ups and downs in between 2020 and 2022, with the exception of some of the later comers, who appear not to have understood what they were getting themselves into.

“Those are the ones that have responded most negatively in 2022, those who came in in 2021,” McLachlan says.

Alexander Turnbull Library “The 1987 crash was huge. The immediate impact on the country as a whole was huge,” Bruce McLachlan says. (Photograph taken by Ross Giblin)

On a company scale, Fishers has had a bit of wobbly publicity. It was invested in one of the US banks that fell over in March, which hurt.

“Our job is to not be in equity holdings with businesses that close down,” McLachlan says, but grumbles that media reporting did not reflect Fishers’ over-all strong performance.

The inquest is still ongoing into how that bank collapsed.

Fisher has also announced it will be removing performance fees from its main KiwiSaver funds.

It says it’s a result of becoming a much more mass-market fund manager after the Kiwi Wealth purchase, but performance fees have been criticised by the Financial Markets Authority, and are supposed to have played a role in the Government judging Fishers no longer worthy of having default status.

On an industry scale, McLachlan isn’t ruling out further takeovers.

“The rationalisation of the industry has only just started. We’re a tiny market, and there’s 34, I think providers, a ridiculous number. The vast majority are so sub-scale,” he says.

“I think you will see a lot of rationalisation over the next five years.”

On a national scale, change is needed too in the country’s retirement policies.

“While we know we’ve got a few things right in New Zealand, it’s not right overall.”

He says 40% of the 3 million people with KiwiSaver accounts are not saving regularly into them.

“The long-term impact of that is massive.”

He has some unpopular personal beliefs, including that KiwiSaver should not be used for non-retirement things, like first home purchases.

“This has actually contributed in the last five years to escalating house prices.

“It’s quite a big part of the social welfare system at the moment. More than half of our calls frequently on any one day are not about investments. It’s about hardship, and how do I get money out,” he says.