Real estate workforce shrinks as earnings from property commissions tumble 37%

Real estate agent commissions are likely to fall 30% compared to last year due to falling prices and sales volumes, Infometrics projects.

The number of real estate agents has fallen by nearly 600 as the amount they are earning on commissions plummets.

Earnings from property commissions fell 37% during the first quarter of this year compared to the year before, according to CoreLogic, which equated to $186 million less going into agents’ pockets.

Meanwhile, the Real Estate Authority (REA) reports the number of licenced real estate agents fell 3.6% in the year to March, which equated to 593 agents leaving the profession.

There was also an 8% rise in licence holders choosing to suspend their licence, meaning they were no longer able to operate as agents, but could rejoin later more easily.

New licence applications were down by almost a quarter in the year to March 2023 compared to the same period the year before, with application numbers heading back to pre-Covid-19 levels.

Authority chief executive Belinda Moffat said while the falling market was likely to have contributed to the drop in active licencees, agents might choose to leave for other reasons.

“They may be entering retirement, taking another career opportunity, or even undertaking long-term travel,” she said.

“This is a tough market with low stock, reducing prices, increasing interest rates and cost of living challenges.”

Moffat said as at March 31, there were 16,099 active real estate licence holders, down from a high of 16,692 last year.

Moffat warned agents against cutting corners, failing to disclose information, or providing unrealistic price expectations.

“It is essential that real estate licensees operating in this environment communicate well with their vendor client and fulfil the fiduciary obligations which they owe them,” she said.

“Maintaining up-to-date appraisals to support vendors to make informed decisions is key, and understanding how and when to use a wide range of methods of sale is important.

Supplied Belinda Moffat says in such a dynamic market, buyers and sellers have to understand the risk they are taking on.

“Equally important is treating all people fairly. It remains critical that real estate professionals ensure that disclosure obligations are met, and the highest ethical sales standards are upheld.”

She said achieving a quick sale by cutting compliance corners ran a high risk that a complaint may be made to authority.

“Professional obligations such as disclosure must not be overlooked, and all parties to a transaction must [be] treated fairly, as required by the Code of Conduct REA oversees.”

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall ran an analysis on sales data, and said assuming a 3% commission on sales, it could be estimated real estate agents made $317m in commissions during the first three months of the year.

That was down from $503 during the same period in 2022, and was almost half the amount real estate agents made in same period in 2021, when they took $631m in commissions. Commissions are usually split between the salesperson and the agency they work for.

Stuff Nick Goodall said agents made $742m in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Goodall said the peak during the most recent cycle was in the fourth quarter of 2020, when realtors made $742m.

”At the other end of the timeline and scale quarter four in 1992 saw just $61m achieved in commissions.”

The Real Estate Authority reported the biggest fall in the real estate workforce was in the salesperson licence category, which reduced by 4%, while the number of branch managers had grown 6.7%.

This was likely due to a new branch manager qualification being offered by the authority, Moffat said.

”The increase in branch managers is welcomed by REA, due to the important role they play supervising the large number of salespeople.”

Moffat also urged vendors and buyers to thoroughly understand the transaction process, and to play an active role in ensuring a fair outcome.

Supplied Real Estate Institute of New Zealand chief executive officer Jen Baird says the market is cyclical, and real estate agents plan for that.

“Buying and selling property can be one of the most significant and complex transactions a consumer may engage in. It can have high emotional and financial risk.

“REA has developed extensive resources to inform and empower consumers to navigate every aspect of this process with confidence.”

Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) chief executive officer Jen Baird said a 3.6% drop in registered agents was encouraging, and suggested agents were prepared for a market change, and seeing real estate as a long-term career.

“Given it’s been quite a considerable change, we’ve seen sales stats down year-on-year about 30%,” she said.

“There’s always a lot of talk about people leaving, and it’s interesting to see we are not seeing that in the numbers.”