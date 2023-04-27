Select committee can't agree on bill to make big businesses pay on time

The Business Payment Practices Bill would require businesses with revenue of more than $33 million a year to publicly disclose their payment practices.

A select committee has been unable to agree on whether a bill designed to encourage big businesses to pay smaller firms on time should pass.

Instead, the committee recommended several changes to the Business Payment Practices Bill ahead of its second reading.

Research released last year by cloud accounting firm Xero showed small businesses were being paid, on average, 6.3 days late, costing the economy $456 million a year.

It showed 45% of invoices issued by small businesses in 2021 were paid late, with 8% paid more than a month after they were due.

The bill, introduced in October, would require businesses with revenue of more than $33m a year to publicly disclose their payment practices, including those related to late and overdue payments and the length of time between the receipt of invoices and full payment.

The information would need to be submitted every six months, consistent with similar regimes in Australia and the United Kingdom.

Large firms would also be required to publish payment practice information on their websites. Those that fail to disclose payment practice information may face compliance notices and penalties.

In a report released on April 24, the Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee said it had been unable to agree on whether the bill should pass and recommended several amendments.

They included more detailed definitions of terms including “payment practices information” and “invoice” to better define what would and would not need to be included.

The committee recommended payment information for transactions including wage and salary payments, income tax, GST and other taxes, rent and utilities payments should be excluded.

It also suggested that while businesses would be required to publish payment practice information on their websites, it would not have to be stored for seven years, as originally proposed.

The committee said doing so would increase compliance costs and be “unnecessarily duplicative” when suppliers would be able to check a reporting entity’s disclosures in the register.

The National Party members of the select committee said while it was important small businesses were paid on time, they did not believe the bill would achieve its objective.

They said the Australian and UK governments had seen “no discernible improvement” in payment terms after implementing similar schemes and in certain sectors in Australia, they had slightly worsened.

National also said the bill’s revenue threshold of $33m was too low when compared to the Australian version of the bill, the Payment Times Report Act, which has a threshold of $A100m (NZ$108m).

While the bill would require the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to collect payment information from large companies every six months, data was already collected and available on a real time basis by the four private credit assessment firms already operating in the market, they said.

“The cost of obtaining these up-to-date credit assessments is as little as $33.”