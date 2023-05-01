The small business project: Start-up's dream to house those needing after-surgery care

Lizzie Scott, has started her own business, leveraging Airbnb to find accommodation for people who have recently had surgery.

When Lizzie Scott first had the idea of offering accessible homes and care for people who had been discharged from hospital after surgeries, she had no idea the real need within society.

Now two years after building her business from scratch, when Scott is not helping people get into work, the Ministry of Social Development contractor is thinking about how some of the country’s most vulnerable can be best looked after.

Scott talks to Aimee Shaw about her dreams for Relaxoma, which is set to launch within weeks.

What has your venture set out to achieve?

It came to me when a friend of a friend was all wrapped up and it turned out she had broken her shoulder blade. She wasn’t living in her home town, she was living in Wellington but had come from Christchurch, and she didn’t know anybody here to give her a hand and she had to leave hospital and go home. She said when she got home by herself she couldn’t do anything; couldn’t undo her clothes, couldn’t cook and was struggling, but she had to leave hospital as they needed her bed.

At the same time I was aware of friends of my mother’s who had hip replacements and knee replacements and were having difficulties finding somewhere to stay because their homes weren’t appropriate – such as lots of stairs and steep Wellington properties.

At the same time Mum and her friends who have nice big houses with a spare bedroom or two have been finding things a bit tough with rising prices and more-or-less fixed incomes, so I started thinking first when we were going through lockdown that there must be something we can do to house theses poor people that have to leave hospital; maybe a hostel and the idea morphed into Relaxoma.

There are people with homes with spare bedrooms, their kids have left home, decent people who need a bit of money who will take in people just for a couple of days, give them a bit of space to relax, good food, someone there to keep an eye on them – no nursing, just someone there so if they need help they can call out.

I got that name through AI – to get a name that hadn't been registered with somebody else.

How are you leveraging Airbnb to operate the business?

It is Airbnb Plus. The hosts own their own homes, you book through my website, and choose properties of approved hosts who have a first aid certificate, have had a Ministry of Justice police check, they have to have a local reference and their house has to have smoke alarms, rails, bannisters, a decent bed and grab bars in the bathroom. I’m advertising for hosts now. So far I’ve got one host organised here in Wellington and she’s got a very nice property. I visited her place because I’m also based in Wellington, but in other places I will get agents to go and check the descriptions of properties are correct on the website. I hope to have a few of these properties located around the country.

There are 10 regions I think this would work in throughout the country, including in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, top of the South Island with Nelson and Marlborough and then Christchurch, South Canterbury and north Otago and Southland.

How much have time and money have you invested in it until now?

It’s been two years of working on this in the evenings and on the weekends, alongside about $20,000. I have about $6000 left of what I had put aside to launch this. The reason why this business is also lovely is no one needs to invest in buying properties or to invest in medical equipment, the booking engine I have got for viewing the sites and booking a room, I am paying to rent from an American company.

What’s one thing you wish you had known before starting the business?

Be aware of the amount of help and good will from people out there. Don’t be frightened of people stealing your idea – I for ages tried to work everything out alone, in case my idea was taken, and it slowed me down. Don’t be afraid to share your business idea and plans with other people as they can often have input and advice that can help you get going.

Ethan Hallett has been stranded in hospital for more than three months, and health officials are struggling to find somewhere for him to live.

I’ve got a lot of friends helping me because a lot of people say this is a good idea – I only wish that we had this available when my mother needed the help. Sometimes people just need a place where they can lie in bed and relax and have food brought to them.

In three years time you will be...

I imagine throughout the country we might have 120 beds being used per night and about 200 hosts and properties to choose from. This business is for people who the existing services don’t reach.

What does expansion look like for Relaxoma?

I’ve been speaking to practice managers of GP surgeries and they are really interested. A lot of people like the idea and want to do it. We are relying on word of mouth and social media, but the launch will mainly work through the GPs via their practice nurses association. I’m also contacting private hospitals and putting flyers up to advertise in health practices.

I live in serviced apartments and my upstairs neighbour had knees replaced a couple of years ago, and she had to move into a motel and fly a friend up from Dunedin to look after her for a month, and she said she would much rather have stayed in someone else’s home and have food brought to her. One of my colleagues is blind, and he said after he had an abdominal operation he was sent home by himself because they needed a bed, and the third person I spoke to was a friend of a friend – he and his wife live on a yacht and in Wellington he went into hospital needing an operation, and then they had to check into a hotel; he said it was fine when his wife was there in the evenings but alone he couldn’t do anything.

What’s the opportunity for your business?

There could be a scaled down version that is less expensive, because this is going to be nice homes and food, and comfortable beds. It’s up to the hosts what they charge, but there are three classes of room; a comfortable bed, chair, desk and a shared bathroom or a private bathroom and the top class would be a very nice bedroom and en suite. I’ve been advised that would be $120 for the bottom rate, $140 for the middle rate and $160 for the top rate. Food is negotiated on top of that. We’ll first launch in Wellington and then expand it into the big cities first, and take a 22% cut of each booking as a management fee to run the website, insurance and police checks.

Is this your first stint owning and running your own business?

I used to live in the UK – I lived there for 20 years and I had my own recruitment business, that I started from scratch. For the first couple of months I was making 40 calls in the morning and 40 calls in the afternoon to get it going, and after six months I was giving board presentations, so I know how to do the hard work.

Most helpful piece of advice you have ever received?

Don’t let the naysayers turn you down. For every positive bit of feedback you get you feel good and then they’ll be the one person who will say “Oh that will never work” – that can make you think your idea and what you are doing is stupid – but keep on going and have faith, and think outside the box.