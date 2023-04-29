Mediaworks wanted its nine news staff to apply for four roles, none did, source says

Today FM went off air in March, but Mediaworks still intends to produce its own news bulletins.

Mediaworks may find itself short of journalists after a group of nine staff in its news team whose jobs were disestablished ignored a deadline to apply for four new roles, a source within the company says.

The media firm abruptly closed its flagship news and current affairs channel Today FM last month, but has signalled it wants to continue producing radio bulletins for its other channels in-house.

But the source said it needed about a dozen staff in addition to two newsreaders and it appeared mid-last week that it was several staff short.

“Nine people were basically told, ‘you can apply for jobs’ and none of them applied. They all basically said ‘stuff you’.”

Some restructured staff at Mediaworks were in a state of confusion over when their jobs were supposed to be ending, or who would be on deck next week, and there was a high level of antipathy towards management, especially the firm’s human resources team, the source said.

“No-one knows what is going on.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Mediaworks is understood to have suggested some Today FM staff could work on future projects as contractors.

Mediaworks announced the closure of Today FM on March 29, but the source said some “big names”, not including high-profile reporter Tova O’Brien, had since been offered the possibility of contract work at the radio and outdoor advertising business.

A Mediaworks spokesperson said it was committed to retaining a news team and had been consulting with staff over a proposed new structure that suited the changing needs of the business.

“The majority of our news team will be retained, while some have opted to take redundancy,” she said.

A separate source confirmed that Mediaworks’ decision to take Today FM off-air on the day of the original Today FM restructuring announcement was unplanned and was only made after its presenters voiced outrage to listeners over the station’s impending closure.