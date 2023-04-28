SFO charges investment executive for fraudulently moving $2m into his own accounts

The Serious Fraud Office is pursuing the former chief executive of an investment firm for moving company funds to his personal accounts.

The Serious Fraud Office has charged the former chief executive of a Nelson investment firm for fraudulently moving $2 million into his personal accounts.

The SFO alleges former Investment Services Ltd chief executive Neil Barnes made 51 payments from company bank accounts into his personal accounts between 2011 and 2018 and incorrectly recorded these in the firm’s ledgers, the agency said in a statement.

Barnes lives overseas and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, the SFO said. He was named on Friday after the court lifted name suppression.

He had been a director of three property syndicates, First NZ Properties, Superstore Properties and Springs Road Property, which were managed by Investment Services Ltd and owned millions of dollars of commercial property on behalf of hundreds of investors.

Property syndicates allow numerous shareholders to own a slice of big property portfolios.

At the time, the syndicates owned several multi-million properties, including an office building at 110 Symonds Street in downtown Auckland, and retail buildings occupied by The Warehouse in Tauranga and Placemakers in Christchurch.

The Serious Fraud Office was called in by Investment Services chairperson Paul Mephan in 2018, after he discovered "significant accounting anomalies".

Investment Services successfully applied to the High Court to freeze Barnes' assets.

“It goes without saying we were shocked and disappointed to have uncovered this and we are doing everything within our power to resolve this situation as soon as possible," Mephan said in a letter to investors at the time.

Mephan took over as chief executive and a director of the three property companies in 2018 and uncovered the fraud and theft of funds as part of his work, Investment Services managing director Michael Millar said in a 2020 newsletter advising shareholders that Mephan was stepping down.

“We are very grateful for the diligence that Paul has shown in this complex task which continues to be an emphasis for the company,” Millar said.

As at April 2020, the firm estimated the fraud had cost it $3.14m, including legal fees and penalties, and said it had recovered $1.7m, including the removal of $671,506 in Inland Revenue interest and penalties.

Millar acknowledged that shareholders may be feeling frustrated at the length of time it was taking to conclude the recovery efforts.

A previous High Court ruling in December 2019 said Barnes was living in Texas in the United States, and while his residential address was not known, he was able to be served court documents by email.

The SFO wasn’t immediately able to confirm if Barnes was still living in Texas.