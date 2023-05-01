Simon Bridges named new chairperson of Crewcut parent group

Simon Bridges says he is looking forward to adding value to CC Group.

Auckland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Bridges has been appointed chairperson of commercial and residential services franchise business CC Group.

The former National MP and leader of the opposition has been tasked with taking the group “to the next level”.

CC Group operates franchises Crewcut Lawnmowing and Crewcare Commercial cleaning and building maintenance, alongside decontamination business Chemcare, CC Facilities Management, contract labour business CC Workforce and training organisation the Welding Academy.

The business has 441 franchisees, and a head office team of 40 staff, which is expected to make revenue of between $31 million and $45m in the year to March 2024.

CC Group chief executive David Serville said the company was thrilled to have the former politician and lawyer to steer the newly established board.

Serville called the move a “step up in both business discipline and governance”, which would allow the group to reach the next level.

“Simon brings a wealth of experience to benefit our senior leadership group, and there is a strong alignment between his other roles and our interests. His network gets us that little closer to the key decision-makers in government, where some of our contracts are dedicated,” said Serville.

CC Group underwent a significant restructure of Crewcare, the commercial cleaning franchise and one of the group’s biggest brands, over the last 12 months.

Serville said this had prepared the company for growth.

“We hit a glass ceiling with our prior team in Crewcare, which is traditionally our number two company in size. Our first move to scale and grow again was to appoint a new general manager from outside the industry, which we have done. The team did not support this appointment at the time, and they all left for greener pastures.

“We have also appointed a new squad for Crewcare from outside the industry, and in January, this returned to profit. We are now confident this business will reach new heights and challenge our number one company, Crewcut,” he said.

“As a business, we have done so much work to improve the team and system, and it’s exciting to see the upward movement. Every month we are setting new records.”

In a statement Bridges said he looked forward to “adding value” to the company.

“This is a family-owned business that was started by David himself more than 32 years ago; it has grown strongly and can continue for some time to come. While built on offering traditional services such as lawn mowing and cleaning, the business is underpinned by best-practice sustainability and cultural competency ... it will be exciting to watch the group’s massive commitment to AI technology.”