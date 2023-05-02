Spark customers face day without Xtra email or support as tech meltdown drags on

Many Spark customers have experienced a frustrating day on Tuesday after a technology fault knocked out its Xtra email service, store-based systems, website, app and customers’ voicemail.

Customers began reporting late on Monday evening that Xtra was not working and that Spark’s website was offline.

Some took to Facebook demanding compensation, complaining they were unable to access important business and personal emails.

Spark spokesperson Beth Stubbe said the outages were not security-related.

“We were undergoing some routine maintenance overnight on some of our back-end systems which resulted in an unforeseen outage.”

Spark reported on Twitter at 11am that it had started restoring services, and its website was partially back online shortly before noon.

But links to its support pages and account services were still not working at 4pm, when Xtra was also still not functioning for at least some customers.

STUFF Telcos will be expected to display a customer service dashboard if the Commerce Commission gets its way (video first published in December).

Spark admitted on Twitter shortly after 3pm that it did not have a firm estimate of when all its services would be back up and running.

Some Spark stores opened on Tuesday, but because its systems were down staff were unable to complete transactions for customers or make changes to their accounts.

“Customers may be unable to access our website, app, voicemail services or their XtraMail,” Stubbe said earlier in the day.

Customers’ broadband, landline and mobile services were not affected, she said.

Spark was advising customers who had a medical dependency on their service and who required urgent support to call it on 123 and press “9”, but asked other customers to try calling back later.

Spark transferred its Xtra service to New Zealand technology provider SMX in 2017 after a problem-plagued outsourcing arrangement with previous technology partner Yahoo.

Arch-rival One NZ took a different approach, instead deciding to stop providing an email service altogether, recommending instead customers switched to third-party services such as Gmail.