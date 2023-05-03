No sign of jobs slowdown as official unemployment stays at 3.4%

The official unemployment number is controversial as a true measure of the unemployed, but its trend can still influence the Reserve Bank.

The expected economic downturn has failed to make a dent in the jobs market, with official unemployment unchanged and other measures of the labour market stronger than ever.

Stats NZ reported official unemployment in the three months to the end of March was static at 3.4% but the labour utilisation rate, which is a broader measure of the proportion of people wanting work or more of it, fell to 9% from 9.3% in the December quarter.

The labour participation rate increased to 72% and the employment rate increased to 69.5%, which in both cases were the highest rates recorded since Stats NZ began keeping comparable statistics in 1986.

The working-age population and the number of people in employment both increased by about 22,000.

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen said the figures showed the labour market was not only tight but getting tighter and there was less spare capacity.

“People are asking for more work and they are getting it.”

Stats NZ manager Becky Collett noted that unemployment and underutilisation rates had been sitting “at or near record lows for more than a year”.

The strength of the labour market data appeared reflected in pay rates, with Stats NZ reporting that average annual ordinary time earnings rose 7.6% in the March quarter, up from an annual increase of 7.2% in December quarter.

STUFF The official unemployment rate is based on a survey by Stats NZ. To count, people must have actively looked for work in the previous four weeks.

The labour market statistics may raise a questionmark over whether the Reserve Bank has yet engineered a recession, after a 0.6% drop in GDP in the December quarter.

They follow on the heels of more encouraging inflation data reported by Stats NZ last month, when annual inflation fell to 6.7%.

The unemployment and pay data could potentially influence the Reserve Bank’s decision on whether to hike the official cash rate (OCR) again on May 25, when a further rise in the OCR to 5.5% had appeared to hang in the balance.

Olsen said he didn’t think the job market statistics would shift the dial much, but the labour market was still tighter than the Reserve Bank would want.

“Despite the fact you are seeing a bit of economic weakeness in some areas, the fact so many people are able to get more work suggests businesses are still struggling to find staff.

“If that pressure continues, it doesn’t bode well for a quick and easy pathway down on the inflation front,” he said.

Stats NZ won’t report on whether GDP rose or fell in the first quarter, which will determine whether the economy has already entered a recession, until June 15, after the Reserve Bank monetary policy committee next meets.

ANZ had forecast official unemployment to dip to 3.3% in the March quarter while the Reserve Bank and ASB predicted it would move up a notch to 3.5%.

Westpac, BNZ and Kiwibank had forecast the rate would come in unchanged.