Spark's tech breakdown drags on deeper into second day

Spark’s technology breakdown has entered a second day, with customers reporting on Wednesday that they were unable to access basic services such as the ability to top up their phones.

Some reported on social media that the problems had threatened to cost them new jobs or prevent them completing house sales.

Others said they had been unable to activate data roaming when heading overseas or had not been able to divert calls to their mobiles, costing them business.

Spark was unable to provide support to customers online or in its stores on Tuesday after “routine maintenance” on Monday night went wrong.

Some stores opened on Tuesday, but staff were unable to complete transactions or make changes to customers’ accounts.

Its Xtramail email service also failed, leaving customers unable to send or receive emails, but the company said landline, mobile, and broadband connectivity was not affected.

Spark reported at 8pm on Tuesday that Xtramail had been restored and that it would “work through the night to get its website, app and voicemail services back up and running”.

It reported at 8am on Wednesday that voicemail access had also been restored.

However, some customers were reporting ongoing problems with both services later on Wednesday morning when its online services remained down.

When people attempted to log to their account on Spark’s website, they were being met with a message saying access was unavailable due to “maintenance”.

Spark explained on social media that was an automated holding page and it was unable to change the wording because of the system outage.

Spokesperson Beth Stubbe said in an update at 3.30pm on Wednesday that majority of its internal systems that enabled it to service and support customers were then working.

“We are continuing to urgently work on restoring the remaining services such as MySpark Digital and the Spark app and will be keeping our customers regularly updated through our social channels,” she said.

All of its Spark stores were open on Wednesday to “support customers where possible”.

But because some systems remained down, it was unable to complete transactions or make changes to accounts, she said.

Stubbe said on Tuesday that the problems were not the result of a cyber-attack.

“We identified a hardware issue and were working with our vendor to resolve this during routine maintenance when we experienced an unexpected outage with our back-end systems which we are now working to urgently resolve,” she said in the Wednesday afternoon update.

Spark has not yet said whether it will provide compensation to customers who have been impacted.