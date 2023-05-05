Slow market pushes Palmerston North man to auction with $1 reserve

James Faber sets a $1 reserve price for the auction of his three bedroom house in Palmerston North.

One person came to the first open home of James Faber's Palmerston North property, which convinced him to take a risk on a $1 reserve auction.

A similar property nearby had sat on the market for months, partly because deals had fallen through, Faber said.

“I just wanted it sold and wanted it sold fast,” he said.

“From the start I was saying I’m not nervous, but just in the last week it’s starting to get that way, to be honest with you, just due to the lack of interest.”

Faber is selling in a market where listings remain high, sales are 35% below their 10-year average, and prices continue to fall.

His decision to sell by auction also bucks the trend, with CoreLogic data showing sellers increasingly avoiding the sale method.

Before listing, online valuations put Faber’s three-bedroom property at $580,000.

“The market’s doing nothing but going downwards, so I’ve been expecting to go below market value, and hoping it would at least get in the region of $420,000 to $430,000 range,” he said.

Warwick Smith/Stuff James Faber says he would not usually sell a rental, but he needs the money for another project that has suffered setbacks.

“The idea is to draw as much attention as possible, and knowing the majority of those people will be the bargain hunters, but also knowing that you only need two genuine buyers in the room to get fair market value,” Faber said.

The property has been listed for three weeks and the auction will be run on May 10.

The advertisement states “vendor has to sell!”, and Faber said that was because he had to pay his mother back $300,000 she loaned him for another subdivision he had under way.

“I bought this other development project a year and a half ago, and expected to have the old house sold and at least one new build sold by then to pay mum back, but as you can expect everything has dragged on and dragged on.”

“I absolutely regret buying this current project I’m working on because of the way the market’s gone, 100% wish I had never bought it.”

Faber has owned the home he is auctioning for about six years, lived in it himself previously, and it is tenanted.

Friends and family had called Faber crazy, and more than one potential buyer had asked him what was wrong with the house.

He said there was nothing, and the property was a classic ex-state house.

“It meets healthy homes compliance, it has a heat pump and a wood burner, and is insulated to a standard, and all the draft stopping has been done on the windows,” he said.

Faber worked for Property Brokers for over six years, and is an investor with six properties.

Property coach Steve Goodey said he first became aware of Faber’s auction after the seller got in contact, and asked if the selling method was likely to work.

Goodey said a similar situation played out in Wellington this week, when a court-ordered sale for a Karaka Bay property valued at $1.2 million was put up with a reserve of $250,000, and that ended up going for $880,000.

“They got pretty much fair market value for it .... If we’re in a downturn $880,000 is a pretty good price,” Goodey said.

Supplied The home Faber is selling current gets $500 a week in rent.

“The reason you’d do this is because you don’t want to price it, you’re willing to take a fairly low price, or you’re really motivated to sell, and you want the eyeballs on it.”

Auctions have been criticised by some investors for emboldening buyers to low-ball, when they see no competition in the room.

According to CoreLogic data nationwide the auction proportion has fallen from 25% of sales at the start of last year to 14% in April.

In Auckland the figure sat at 26%, Tauranga 34% and Christchurch 36%. In Wellington the auction proportion dropped to 2% in April.

Goodall said Auckland shows just how unappealing auctions have become – 68% of listings used this method at the peak of the market in November 2021.

“Vendors prefer to keep pricing discussions private,” Goodall said.

“Price by negotiation has increased from 16% in November 2021 to 35% more recently, alongside private treaty, from 4% to 18%.

“Interestingly properties listed for sale with an asking price has increased over that time, but not by as much as the other options – from 5% to 14%.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Nick Goodall from CoreLogic said Faber’s $1 reserve was a marketing tool to attract more potential buyers and would probably be successful.

Goodall said this suggested sellers remained reluctant to set price expectations, and hoped the buyer still felt pressure to go higher to secure the sale.

“But overall the data further illustrates the switch in power from vendor to buyer over the last 18 months,” Goodall said.

Some commentators point to a fall in overall listings as a sign of a market stabilisation, but CoreLogic suggests there remains a glut of homes on the market.

It shows there are just under 36,000 properties listed, down from a peak of over 37,000 through most of March, but up on the 35,000 listed at the same time last year, and well up on 2021 when there were 24,000.

“Sales remain relatively weak with March sales volumes 31% below the 10-year average for that month,” Goodall said.

“However that is an improvement on the prior months, where January and February were 44% and 45% below their 10-year averages.