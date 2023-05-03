NZ Super Fund chief executive resigns

Matt Whineray, chief executive of the NZ Super Fund, has resigned, and will leave at the end of the year.

Whineray has held the position at the Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation since 2018. It is the manager of the $62 billion NZ Super Fund, which was set up to help part-pay the future costs of the universal NZ Super state pension.

Catherine Drayton, chairperson of the Guardians, said: “Matt is a values-led chief executive, for whom the long-term goal of the NZ Super Fund, to smooth the cost of superannuation between today’s taxpayers and future generations, has always been front of mind.”

The fund has had a tough 12 months, having seen its fund return after costs but before tax drop by 0.87%, though since it was launched the fund has managed an annualised return of 9.64%.

Drayton said: “In his five years as chief executive, and previously as chief investment officer, Matt has presided over significant growth in the NZ Super Fund, well in excess of our investment performance benchmarks.”

She said this week the fund was recognised by the Global Sovereign Wealth Fund data research business as the best-performing sovereign investor globally over the last 10 years.

During his time in office, the NZ Super Fund developed a more socially responsible investment programme, notably stopping investing in companies involved in the manufacture of civilian automatic and semi-automatic firearms after the Christchurch Terror attack in 2019.

The NZ Super Fund also worked to build a coalition of fund managers to put pressure on Facebook, and other social media companies, to prevent videos of hate, murder and abuse being shared widely.

Whineray will be finishing before Christmas, and said he would take some time out to consider what he might do next.

That would allow time for his replacement to be found, Drayton said.

“I am proud of our team’s stewardship of the NZ Super Fund, which has seen global recognition for the fund’s strong investment performance, our work in responsible investing, and reporting and transparency,” Whineray said.

“With a strong workplace culture developed by successive leaders and a clear purpose – sustainable investment delivering strong returns for all New Zealanders – the Guardians has successfully met the many challenges it has faced as a long term investor over its first 20 years,” he said.

Drayton said the fund was expected to double in size to more than $120b in the next decade.